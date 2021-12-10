ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Axe, MI

'Michigan Chillers' author talks to students about the power of books

By Connor Veenstra
Huron Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecked out in his trademark creepy-eye glasses, author Christopher Wright got up to speak to an enthusiastic crowd of kids at Bad Axe Middle School on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Wright has made a career with his hit series of children’s horror books, “Michigan” and “American Chillers,” writing under the alias Johnathan...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 2

Related
bransontrilakesnews.com

Local author pens childrens book about Missouri

A former Reeds Spring educator has written a children’s book about Missouri, which will also help a local charity. Stone County resident K.L. Hale has written a non-fiction children’s book about Missouri and some of its history, facts and hidden gems titled “Faith and Finley Tour Missouri”. According to Hale’s...
MISSOURI STATE
naplesillustrated.com

Book Talk with Author Cynthia Barnett

Cynthia Barnett is an award-winning environmental author of four books addressing oceans, water issues, the natural history of rainfall, and climate change. Her most recent, The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans, explores the relationship between humans and seashells, and the creatures that make them. She will give a talk at the Marco Island Historical Museum, December 9, $10. Call 239-389-6447 to RSVP.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Norwalk Hour

Wilton Library Lines: Books, author talk, hard drives, Christmas

Holiday shoppers will find lots of great bargains at “Wilton Library's Holiday Book Sale” in the gallery, during regular library hours through Sunday, Jan. 2. The regular library hours are: Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The popular, and annual sale features a large assortment of pristine books in all categories, including children’s and teen’s, art, history, cookbooks, classics, biographies, and much more. This year’s sale also includes a huge collection of small gift books in about 20 different categories, perfect for stocking stuffers, plus brand new stationery and art supplies, puzzles, and other gift items. Inventory is replenished frequently, so bargain hunters are encouraged to shop early and often. All proceeds benefit the library. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for more information.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bad Axe, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Bad Axe, MI
Education
City
Reading, MI
Outsider.com

Larry Sellers, ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Actor, Dies at 72

Larry Sellers, best known for his role as Cloud Dancing on the popular CBS show “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” has sadly passed away at the age of 72 on December 9. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as of now, his cause of death has not been revealed to the public. He is survived by his wife, Susie Duff, as well as his five children. He died in Pawhuska, Oklahoma and his death was announced by his sister-in-law, Loring Abeyta.
CELEBRITIES
Huron Daily Tribune

Youngsters take center stage at hunting banquet

About 120 hunters and outdoor enthusiasts gathered at the Franklin Inn and Banquet Center in Bad Axe on Thursday evening for the return of the Greater Thumb Area Hunting Dinner, sponsored by Randy's Hunting Center. Mike Avery of Mike Avery Outdoors was the featured speaker on the night, which featured...
BAD AXE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Chillers#Bad Axe Middle School#American
newschain

Comedian Jethro dies at 72 after contracting Covid

Cornish comedian Jethro real name Geoffrey Rowe, has died at the age of 72, his family has announced. A statement posted on Facebook said he died on December 14 after contracting Covid-19. It read: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well known and popular...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

Lisa’s Love Lounge in Elkton enhancing relationships

If the answer is, “oh yeah,” you’re in luck, thanks to the efforts of a budding entrepreneur who decided to open her own business during the pandemic. Lisa’s Love Lounge Boutique, located at the corner of Pigeon and Farver roads in Elkton, is the brainchild of Lisa Csanyi, who describes her boutique as a “romantic and sarcastic gift store” similar to Spencer’s Gifts.
ELKTON, MI
CBS Chicago

Local Rapper, Matt Muse, Collecting Natural Hair Care Products For Local Youth Shelter

CHICAGO (CBS)– “Love and nappyness” is a catchy name for a local donation drive collecting natural hair care for people who can’t afford it. It all started with local rapper Matt Muse and an album about his own hair. “I’ve been making all this music about my natural hair and loving myself and my natural self,” Muse said.  “It just makes to do something anything in line with me should be in line with that.” The products needed for different hair textures are very specific and a lot times not cheap. So, all products collected will be donated to Ignite, a shelter for...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
Huron Daily Tribune

Seasonal Caseville resident competing in Mrs. America

Anne Baldwin had never seen herself doing beauty pageants when she was younger, but she feels it’s a great way to get the message out for a cause she’s passionate about. The Caseville summer resident will be one of three women representing Michigan in the Mrs. America beauty pageant this November, competing for the title of Mrs. American.
CASEVILLE, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Chili for a cause

BIG RAPIDS — Despite the weather and intermittent power outages over the weekend, the Three Girls Bakery chili cookoff was a success. “We are really happy about how this has gone,” owner Paula Beilfuss said. “When you do something like this, you never know if you are going to get four people or 40 people. They have been trickling in a little here and a little there. It’s been more of a success than we could have hoped for.”
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Sounds of the season: Canadian Brass to give Christmas concert in Midland

The Christmas spirit is coming for Midland in the form of cheerful holiday music. Canadian Brass, a renowned brass quintet featuring Candadian and American musicians, will perform this Saturday at the Midland Center for the Arts. “We hope they’ll enjoy a very warm experience as well as virtuosity and some...
MIDLAND, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Port Austin lands in national TV spotlight on 'Let's Make a Deal'

One lucky contestant was the winner of a kayaking adventure in Port Austin on the CBS daytime game show, "Let's Make a Deal." The trip was featured during an episode that aired on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The contestant, "Commonesha," who told host Wayne Brady her unusual first name was "made...
PORT AUSTIN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy