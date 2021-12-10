'Michigan Chillers' author talks to students about the power of books

Holiday shoppers will find lots of great bargains at “Wilton Library's Holiday Book Sale” in the gallery, during regular library hours through Sunday, Jan. 2. The regular library hours are: Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The popular, and annual sale features a large assortment of pristine books in all categories, including children’s and teen’s, art, history, cookbooks, classics, biographies, and much more. This year’s sale also includes a huge collection of small gift books in about 20 different categories, perfect for stocking stuffers, plus brand new stationery and art supplies, puzzles, and other gift items. Inventory is replenished frequently, so bargain hunters are encouraged to shop early and often. All proceeds benefit the library. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for more information.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO