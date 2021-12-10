ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Swiss propose boosting minimum internet speed

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hzE7_0dJJ1UB800

ZURICH, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss government proposed on Friday increasing by a factor of eight the minimum internet speeds that providers of basic service need to ensure.

At present Swisscom (SCMN.S) has the concession to provide basic service, which runs until the end of next year.

The government noted that increased working from home and homeschooling during the coronavirus pandemic had made clear how important reliable and powerful broadband services are for all sections of the population in all regions.

From 2024, an internet connection with a download speed of 80 Mbit/s and upload speed of 8 Mbit/s will replace the current standard of 10 and 1 Mbit/s, it suggested when putting the proposal out for public comment which runs until March.

Swisscom has been battling regulators in court over which standards it needs to use in rolling out fibre-optic broadband service. read more

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

How to increase internet speeds even if you have a slow internet provider

There’s little in life more frustrating than slow internet, especially in the work from home age, so you may find yourself wondering how to increase internet speeds at your house. While some areas of the country wait for fiber lines, others still don’t have access to broadband speeds, leaving few options for faster, more reliable connections.
INTERNET
US News and World Report

UBS Swiss Arm Proposes Veteran Ronner as Chairman

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS Switzerland, the domestic arm of UBS Group, will propose the election of Markus Ronner as chairman and Barbara Lambert as a new independent member of the board of directors at its annual meeting in April 2022, the companies said on Monday. Ronner will succeed Lukas Gähwiler,...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

How is Satellite Internet Providing a Thrust to High-Speed Internet - Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

250 Pages Satellite Internet Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Speed#Zurich#Swisscom
WHSV

Lumos to expand high-speed internet through parts of the Valley

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The pandemic highlighted the need for high speed internet. With working from home and online learning a more prevalent part of daily life for many, broadband became a necessity, but it’s not something everyone had. The City of Waynesboro says more people in the Valley...
INTERNET
UpNorthLive.com

Billions in federal funding coming to Michigan for high-speed internet access

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan could see billions in federal funds over the next five years to help bring high-speed internet to residents. The funding would be coming from the newly-enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Governor Whitmer's executive directive, signed Monday, will help Michigan continue expanding high-speed internet in various...
MICHIGAN STATE
mobileworldlive.com

T-Mobile US boosts minimum wage

T-Mobile US CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) announced a company-wide minimum wage policy, stating all domestic employees will earn at least $20 per hour. In a blog post, Sievert explained the new policy will apply to full- and part-time staff, and most employees already earn more than $20 per hour. The...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHYY

Pa. lawmakers advance plan to boost broadband internet expansion

The state House voted unanimously Wednesday to set up a governmental body to develop a statewide plan for broadband internet funding and expansion into unserved and underserved areas of Pennsylvania. The bill, which was sent to the Senate, would set up the independent Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. It would act...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reuters

Dutch explore nuclear 'taboo' as part of energy transition

AMSTERDAM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Netherlands may build two nuclear reactors, its government-in-waiting said on Wednesday, signalling a possible radical shift in energy policy as it seeks to keep a transition to a carbon-neutral economy on track. The country aims to spend an extra 35 billion euros ($40 billion)...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

EU to set up scheme to encourage CO2 removal from atmosphere

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European Union policymakers said on Wednesday they will create a system to certify carbon removals next year, as a step towards establishing a regulated EU market to trade them and provide a financial incentive to store CO2. Direct air capture and other technologies suck in...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Swedish bank SEB hit with $575 million German tax demand

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB said on Wednesday it had been hit with a 511 million euros ($575 million) tax demand from Germany and its head office in the country had been raided this week, both related to so-called cum-ex transactions. The bank denied any wrongdoing and said it...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Coinbase says connectivity issues fixed, investigating delays

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) said on a Twitter post on Wednesday it has resolved the connectivity problems that denied customers access to the cryptocurrency platform. Coinbase said it is still investigating delays with some transactions and will provide updates soon. These issues come less than a...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

RWE preparing to sell Czech gas storage unit, Handelsblatt says

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany's RWE (RWEG.DE) is preparing to sell its gas storage business in the Czech Republic, which it no longer considered a core business, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing financial sources. Handelsblatt cited several people familiar with the transaction as saying the Essen-based energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
254K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy