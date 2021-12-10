ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bitten Market, Waning Volume, Virus Thoughts, Jobless Claims Quirk, CPI Watch

By Authors
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTicks come to mind. Every once in a while, you come out of a few days (or more) in a wilderness environment surprised at just how many ticks you can find all over your own body. In your gear, too. You didn't feel a thing. Thank goodness for medics, Vaseline, Bic...

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Is Another Market Bubble About to Burst? These Analysts Think So

The market is headed for an impending bubble burst, with “poor monetary and fiscal decisions since COVID-19” pushing it into shaky territory, a team lead by Barry Bannister, managing director and market strategist for Stifel Equity Research, said Monday. As reported by MarketWatch, Bannister's team predicts that the...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark lowest finish in nearly 2 weeks

Gold futures declined on Tuesday, marking their first loss in three sessions and lowest finish in nearly two weeks as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due Wednesday. Bulls and bears have been waiting for a fresh directional catalyst and this may come in the form of the Fed meeting or other economic events that could impact risk sentiment, said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM. "Should the Fed step up the gear on tapering, this is likely to punish gold prices as the dollar appreciates, yields rise and rate hike expectations jump." For now, support for gold can be found at $1,765, with resistance around the psychological $1,800 level, he said. February gold fell $16, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,772.30 an ounce for the lowest most-active contract finish since Dec. 2, FactSet data show.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
Street.Com

November Retail Sales Slow Sharply As Historic Inflation Surge Bites Spending

U.S. retail sales rose for a fourth consecutive month in November, data from the Commerce Department indicated Wednesday, but the gains were muted amid the fastest consumer price inflation in nearly forty years. November retail sales rose 0.3% from the previous month to a collective $639.8 billion, the Commerce Department...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

U.S. Stocks Lower As Fed Taper Decision Looms; November Retail Sales Slow Sharply

U.S. equity futures edged traded mixed Wednesday, with investors keeping risk appetite in check ahead of perhaps the the most crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting in at least two years. Stocks were little-affected by the November reading for retail sales, as well, which showed a sharp decline from October's pace...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Jobless Claims#Nyse Composite#Vaseline#Bic#French#Army Pathfinders
Street.Com

Lowe's Stock Slides On Muted 2022 Profit Outlook, Fading Home DIY Demand

Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. Report shares slumped lower Wednesday after the retailer issued a muted 2022 profit outlook that could signal slowing home improvement demand. Lowe's reiterated its 2021 sales forecast of $95 billion, which it published last month, while noting that next year's revenue tally...
BUSINESS
WLNS

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level for a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Costco
AFP

US Fed poised to face down inflation dragon

After more than a decade of tame inflation, a wave of prices increases has washed through the US economy, affecting cars, housing and food and shaking policymakers intent on selling a reassuring message of recovery. But the Fed's thinking has been shifting in recent weeks, and more policymakers have been morphing into inflation hawks, signaling the central bank will need to raise borrowing rates in 2022 to get inflation closer to its two percent goal.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy