ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Acolyte casting news fixes a huge Star Wars fandom problem

By Dais Johnston
Inverse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars and backlash, unfortunately, go hand in hand. Maybe it’s fandom ire after the reveal Rey is actually a Palpatine or the backlash against an actor’s comments (and then the different backlash against the firing of said actor). No fandom is a monolith, but the Star Wars fandom feels constantly...

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Disney Makes Changes to ‘Snow White’ After Facing Backlash

Disney is expected to make some major changes to its oldest princess. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) was one of the first major motion films produced by Walt Disney Pictures, and its popularity is still high today. After 85 years, the film is getting a live-action remake, but we shouldn’t expect the plot to be the same.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘The Little Drummer Girl’ Cemented Florence Pugh as a Star

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amandla Stenberg
Person
Gina Carano
Person
John Campea
Person
Rosario Dawson
Variety

‘Star Wars’ Disney Plus Series ‘The Acolyte’ Eyes Amandla Stenberg for Lead Role

Amandla Stenberg is in talks to join the upcoming Disney Plus series “The Acolyte,” the live-action “Star Wars” series that hails from Leslye Headland. Details on the character Stenberg would play are being kept under tight wraps, but an acolyte in the “Star Wars” universe has typically referred to a Sith who has just begun their training under an experienced Sith Lord. This, of course, was prior to Sith Lord Darth Bane instituting the Rule of Two, under which there are only ever two Sith in existence at a time — one master and one apprentice. Reps for Stenberg and Lucasfilm did...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Shang-Chi's Simu Liu is Apparently a Huge Star Wars Dork

Simu Liu knows his Star Wars stuff. We've already established how likable Simu Liu actually is and the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor continues to impress fans with his wit and humor. Apart from being a huge fan of the Marvel franchise, something that he lobbied so hard to become a part of, it turns out that the Canadian star is also a massive Star Wars geek, and judging by the way he talked about the franchise during an appearance on Hot Ones, he's far from being a casual follower of the science-fiction epic.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Series Casts Ivanna Sakhno In Mystery Role

Spinning out of The Mandalorian series on Disney+, Ahsoka is shaping up to be the next big thing in the live-action world of Star Wars. With Rosario Dawson set in the title role, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo recently cast as Sabine Wren, the series has now added a third key role as Ivanna Sakhno has joined.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Star Wars: Ahsoka casts Pacific Rim 2 star in Mandalorian spin-off

The Mandalorian spin-off series Ahsoka is shaping up ever the clearer, with the series now casting Pacific Rim: Uprising star Ivanna Sakhno. The new series already has Rosario Dawson on board as the titular character, reprising her role from The Mandalorian season 2, while Hayden Christensen is due to return as Anakin Skywalker from the Star Wars prequels.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Fandom#Star Wars Movies#Gender Discrimination#War#Hunger Games#Russian Doll Showrunner#Tumblr
theplaylist.net

‘Ahsoka Tano’: Ivanna Sahkno Added To The Cast Of Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Series

So far, the Disney+ world has only really known one live-action “Star Wars” project and that is “The Mandalorian.” But Lucasfilm has quite a few new series in the works, including the upcoming “Book of Boba Fett,” which is scheduled to arrive before the end of the year. But as we approach 2022 and beyond, some of the other TV series are beginning to take shape, especially the upcoming “Ahsoka Tano” series, which is a direct spinoff of the aforementioned ‘Mando.’
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Rise Of Skywalker Filmed In Dune’s ‘Dream’ Location, And There Were Other Star Wars Problems To Face Too

While Star Wars has long been hailed as one of the true original triumphs of the cinematic art form, the reality is that George Lucas has never been shy about discussing the key and fundamental inspirations that he had in imagining it. The Flash Gordon serials dazzled the filmmaker when he was younger, and there is clearly an influence from the work of Akira Kurosawa – most notably 1958’s The Hidden Fortress. There’s a long list of sources from which Lucas drew in the creation of his epic space opera, but inarguably one of the most significant was Frank Herbert’s beloved novel Dune.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

The Acolyte - Amandla Stenberg Cast As Lead

Amandla Stenberg will join the Star Wars universe as The Hate U Give actor takes on the lead role of Disney+’s upcoming series The Acolyte, Deadline has confirmed. The project hails from Leslye Headland. Details for Stenberg’s character have not been revealed.
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most underrated invasion sci-fi thriller on Netflix ASAP

We’ve thought about the end of the world since the beginning of the world. From Revelations to Mad Max, speculating on how our bustling human society will end is intoxicating. But in recent movies, the apocalypse has become less and less imaginative. It seems like the beginning of the end always happens in New York, Los Angeles, or London.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
piratesandprincesses.net

Star Wars: The Acolyte Has A Possible Casting Announcement

It appears that we have a possible casting announcement for the lead character of the upcoming Star Wars: The Acolyte show. According to Variety the lead might be played by Amandla Stenberg. Not much is known about the character other than it’s a Sith and the events of the show...
MOVIES
FanSided

Star Wars: The Bad Batch and 2 other sci-fi/fantasy shows that made Fandoms of the Year 2021

The final FanSided Fandoms of the Year 2021 list has arrived, and it’s no surprise that Star Wars: The Bad Batch was chosen as one of the year’s top highlights. Even though the key starting characters of The Bad Batch first appeared in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars back in 2020, this new series was the first new animated Star Wars show to premiere since Star Wars: Resistance. It was also notably the first Star Wars animated show to originate on the Disney+ platform.
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

Is [spoilers] leaving Discovery? Star Trek star explains that shocking Episode 4 twist

Discovery has lost a crew member. To be clear, a main character hasn’t gone to that great bridge in the sky, but in the game-changing episode “All Is Possible” the fate of a Star Trek fan-favorite is suddenly very different. In an hour that features both a huge change for Discovery and piles of references to The Original Series, this episode suddenly became more pivotal and poignant than anyone expected. Inverse caught up with series star Mary Wiseman and director John Ottman to discuss these course-altering emotional moments and what they mean for the big picture of Star Trek: Discovery. Spoilers ahead for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, Episode 4, “All Is Possible.”
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Rogue Squadron Update: It May Be Back On Track, Prince Xizor Is Canon Again, The Acolyte Casts Amandla Stenberg | The Cantina

Rogue Squadron Update: It May Be Back On Track, Prince Xizor Is Canon Again, The Acolyte Casts Amandla Stenberg | The Cantina. Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! The wild tale of Rogue Squadron’s production continues! Patty Jenkins is no longer directing Cleopatra, and this will allegedly allow her to work on Wonder Woman 3 and Rogue Squadron more. Star Wars continues to realize how VALUABLE the old Expanded Universe was and brings Prince Xizor (Shadows of the Empire) back to canon. Lastly, we discuss The Acolyte casting of Amandla Stenberg as its lead. However, this is The Cantina and you know we’re going to get into some crazy tangents. So, order your damn drinks and let’s get this Sith-spit show started!
STAR WARS
shortlist.com

New Boba Fett trailer proves this is the show for huge Star Wars fans

The Book Of Boba Fett is set to be a Star Wars show that delves deeper into the lore of the franchise than any before it, as the new trailer proves. The show, which focuses on one of the most celebrated characters in Star Wars, is all about expanding on who Boba Fett is as a character. Given Fett had fewer than 7 minutes screen time in the Star Wars franchise, it's amazing just how much of a cult character the bounty hunter has become.
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the greatest sci-fi mystery thriller on HBO Max ASAP

Streaming platforms have been blurring the line between movies and TV shows for some time now. Back in 2016, the Los Angeles Times noted that “as digital delivery platforms morph and multiply, the nature of visual storytelling has changed and the lines that once clearly divided film from television or, for that matter, broadcast television from cable, cable from streaming, streaming from the Internet are fading.” Things have only gotten less clear since.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy