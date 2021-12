Foods are said to be anti-carcinogenic if they inhibit the development of cancer. Some foods have demonstrated their anti-cancer properties in laboratory experiments and animal studies. Research has found that there are certain foods that can help prevent cancer. So, while there is no cure for cancer, it makes sense to do everything we can to reduce our risk of getting it in the first place. If you aren’t already eating these five foods every day, start today!

