Shooting threat called into Kellogg's plant in Lancaster, police investigate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROCKLAND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after an Allegheny County man was shot and killed in Venango County. According to Pa. State Police, officers were called out early Sunday morning to Carls Road in Rockland Township. 29-year-old Peter Spencer, an Allegheny County resident, was found shot to death at the scene. Police say a 25-year-old man was taken into custody and that multiple firearms were located at the scene. According to police, the investigation is still ongoing.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO