Earl Sweatshirt announces new project Sick!

By David Renshaw
The FADER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarl Sweatshirt will kick off 2022 with the release of a new project called Sick! The 10-song release is scheduled for January 14 via Tan Cressida and Warner Records. Today's announcement is accompanied by a new song called “Tabula Rasa,” featuring Billy Woods and Elucid of Armand...

www.thefader.com

