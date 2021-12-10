ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Rita Moreno's 90th birthday with a look at her life and career in photos

By Topher Gauk-Roger
wonderwall.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRita Moreno is an actress, dancer and singer whose iconic career has spanned more than 70 years. Since making her screen debut in 1950, the Puerto Rico-born star has racked...

www.wonderwall.com

Daily Mail

Rita Moreno, 89, looks youthful with blonde curls as she attends the premiere of the new West Side Story... 60 years after starring in the original

Rita Moreno made a stunning appearance at the premiere of the new West Side Story movie nearly 60 years after appearing in the original film. The 89-year-old Moreno made a splash at the premiere of the iconic musical at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday where she rubbed shoulders with some of the film's new stars.
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Steven Spielberg
Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
fox5ny.com

Rita Moreno celebrating turning 90 years old

NEW YORK - Entertainer Rita Moreno will turn 90 years old on December 11, 2021. She talked about the milestone birthday as she co-costed Good Day New York on Thursday morning on FOX 5. When Rosanna Scotto asked what she is doing to celebrate Moreno answered, "Everything I can." The...
The Independent

Rita Moreno says she used Elvis Presley to make Marlon Brando jealous after he cheated on her

Rita Moreno has said she used Elvis Presley to get back at Marlon Brando after he cheated on her.Moreno, 89, appeared on The View while promoting her role in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, which comes 60 years after she appeared in the original screen version.Discussing being “constantly” cheated on by the Godfather actor, with whom she was in a relationship for eight years, Moreno said: “I found lingerie in his house and, of course, I was heartbroken, and I went home in tears. Really, I was naïve – and I was angry too, just furious.”Fortuitously, she...
sandiegouniontribune.com

Rita Moreno gets candid in documentary on her decades-long career

At 89, actress Rita Moreno is still in the process of living a remarkable, true Hollywood story, full of heartbreak, political struggle, rejection and triumph. With the documentary “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It,” director Mariem Pérez Riera fits this path-breaking, EGOT-winning seven-decade career into 90 minutes, with the aid of a subject who can’t help but express herself with radical candor.
Parade

West Side Story's Rita Moreno Is 1 of 16 EGOT Winners—Find Out Who Else Is in the Prestigious Club!

Rita Moreno is about to return to her cinematic roots with a role in director Steven Spielberg‘s hugely anticipated West Side Story remake. A lot has changed since she played the musical’s firecracker character of Anita back in 1961—including how many awards she’s racked up since winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her powerhouse performance in the legendary film. (She made history as the first—and still only—Latina to win in an Oscar acting category.) In fact, the 89-year-old Moreno is one of the very few people in the history of showbiz to rack up an “EGOT.”
Harper's Bazaar

Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose on Being Anita, Then and Now

It is a daunting task to step into someone else’s shoes, particularly when that person is well-known—revered even—for a role. Ariana DeBose knew what she was up against when she was cast as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story: She would have to create a new Anita, entirely separate from the one that Rita Moreno had made so iconic. It didn’t help that Moreno would also have a part in the film, in the newly created role of Valentina, the widow of Doc, who owned the corner store where the Jets hung out. In fact, DeBose says that the first time they met, she “had a full-out panic attack.”
lwlies.com

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

This intimate documentary sees the trailblazing Hollywood icon tell her remarkable story in her own words. Sixty years ago, Rita Moreno made Oscars history when she became the first Latina to win an acting Oscar for her role as Anita in the 1961 musical West Side Story – famously, she also gave one of the shortest speeches. A true Hollywood trailblazer, Moreno’s career stretches all the way back to the old studio system, when she was spotted by an MGM talent scout as a teenager in New York City.
PopSugar

Rita Moreno Was a Huge Inspiration For West Side Story's Beauty Looks

To most of us, West Side Story isn't new. Some have seen it many a times before, but never like this. Sure, there are larger than life dance numbers and lots of singing, but Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake of the Broadway musical, which hits theaters on Dec. 10, is different in many ways, and we're not just talking about the brand-new cast members that includes faces like Rachel Zegler (as Maria), Ansel Elgort (Tony), and Ariana DeBose (Anita), to name a few.
hoodline.com

Rita Moreno is coming to the Castro Theatre Sunday for a screening of Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

Many have bemoaned that our cherished cinematic movie house the Castro Theatre has hosted only a small number of screenings since reopening for Frameline in late June. But for the next two weekends, the theater will host some very high-profile screenings with big-name Hollywood star power. We learned last week that the Castro would host the U.S. premiere of The Matrix Resurrections on Saturday, December 18, with Keanu Reeves and the gang in attendance. (Though that premiere is a “studio invitation only” affair.)
