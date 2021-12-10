Celebrate Rita Moreno's 90th birthday with a look at her life and career in photos

Rita Moreno has said she used Elvis Presley to get back at Marlon Brando after he cheated on her.Moreno, 89, appeared on The View while promoting her role in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, which comes 60 years after she appeared in the original screen version.Discussing being “constantly” cheated on by the Godfather actor, with whom she was in a relationship for eight years, Moreno said: “I found lingerie in his house and, of course, I was heartbroken, and I went home in tears. Really, I was naïve – and I was angry too, just furious.”Fortuitously, she...
