Celebrate Rita Moreno's 90th birthday with a look at her life and career in photos

It is a daunting task to step into someone else’s shoes, particularly when that person is well-known—revered even—for a role. Ariana DeBose knew what she was up against when she was cast as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story: She would have to create a new Anita, entirely separate from the one that Rita Moreno had made so iconic. It didn’t help that Moreno would also have a part in the film, in the newly created role of Valentina, the widow of Doc, who owned the corner store where the Jets hung out. In fact, DeBose says that the first time they met, she “had a full-out panic attack.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO