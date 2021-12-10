Montgomery County may extend COVID-19 hazard pay to non-county employees

After approving COVID-19 premium hazard pay for Montgomery County elected officials and employees two months ago, the county commission could vote Monday night to extend additional premium pay to non-county employees working indirectly in affiliated departments.

As was the case with the October resolution giving hazard pay to the county's elected officials and workers, this latest move would also derive monies from the county's $40.5 million in federal stimulus funding.

Commissioners are considering whether to grant close to $2 million in hazard pay for employees of Bi-County Solid Waste Management Systems, Community Corrections, the Montgomery County Health Department and E911.

While these four departments are affiliated with county government, their employees' salaries and benefits do not fall under the county's spending umbrella.

According to Jeff Taylor, director of county Accounts & Budgets, the estimated premium pay spending amounts for each entity, if approved Monday, are:

• Bi-County: $1,092,000

• Health Department: $411,537

• E911: $351,580

• Community Corrections: $106,985

In the initial county resolution setting aside premium pay for county elected officials and employees, Taylor said $11 million was appropriated, and just over $10.2 million was spent.

Many of the county commissioners said last week in nonvoting session that, while Bi-County, the Health Department, E911 and Community Corrections technically aren't county government departments, their work has been vital, and often dangerous, during the pandemic.

Two months ago, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett asked the commissioners for a portion of federal stimulus funds, earmarked for the county, to be used to compensate county employees and elected officials for hazard pay related to COVID-19.

The vote was unanimous in favor of the late resolution that landed on the commission's monthly agenda for October, with Commissioner Garland Johnson abstaining.

As was the case in October, this latest measure provides "premium," or hazard pay for workers in these four added departments, who've been potentially exposed to the coronavirus while on the job since March 2020.

The stimulus money comes through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

ARPA was signed into law on March 1, 2021. Under the act, state and local funds were set aside for various eligible uses detailed under federal guidelines for coronavirus recovery.

A portion of the ARPA stimulus program provides that funds may be used "to respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium, (or hazard) pay to eligible workers.

"These are essential workers in critical infrastructure sectors who regularly perform in-person work, interact with others at work, or physically handle items handled by others," says the resolution.

The county is receiving ARPA funds totaling more than $40.5 million, payable in two installments.

