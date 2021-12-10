ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tonight's Forecast: Increasing clouds leading to rain and breezy winds

By Haleigh Vaughn
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
We kick off Friday dry before a stronger system is on target to bring mainly rain for late tomorrow afternoon/evening and continue overnight. We expect about an inch of rainfall before we transition to flurries and snow showers Saturday afternoon/evening. This system will likely produce temperatures briefly warmer early on Saturday morning in the 50s, before falling the remainder of the day. It is also expected to generate wind gusts of between 40 and 55 mph with the core of the strongest winds coming through Saturday mid-late morning and early afternoon. Once we get beyond the next couple of days, above normal temperatures will be the main player over the next 7-14 days! At this point, we have at least a 60-90 percent chance of above normal temperatures leading almost up to Christmas. That said, it will be difficult to get accumulating snow during this time frame. It continues to look more and more like the possibility of a "green" Christmas, but stay up on later forecasts!

TODAY : Partly sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon clouds with rain developing during the early evening. Breezy too. Highs in the low/mid 40s. East northeast winds at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers and breezy winds. Lows in the upper 40s as temperatures actual increase overnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers mix with and change to snow showers. Little to no snow accumulations expected. Temperatures peak in the lower 50s early morning, then fall through the 40s into the 30s by evening. Very windy. West northwest winds at 20-30 mph, gusting to 40-55 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and even warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

