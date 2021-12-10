ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Profit during inflation? These 5 tips could help investors beat rising prices

By Chris Woodyard, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

For consumers, inflation is raising jitters and for good reason— rising prices could wipe out gains or stall the nation's economic growth.

Friday’s Consumer Price Index report showed inflation at a 39-year high, but the warning signs have been there. Americans say being able to afford to pay their bills and inflation rank second and third, respectively, in a new Monmouth University study released this month. The coronavirus pandemic was first.

What’s an investor to do during inflation ? For starters, don’t panic. Take sensible actions to manage your money and add peace of mind as the economic picture continues to evolve.

Here are five steps to allow you to sleep better:

1. Focus on stocks and max out your 401k

If there’s one thing many financial managers agree on, it’s that stocks are far better in inflationary cycles than bonds. Over the decades, stocks have returned an average of about 10%, which becomes 6% to 8% when inflation is taken into account.

Maxing out your 401k, which also may come with a company match, is a great way to take advantage of stocks on the money you won’t need until retirement.

Here's why stocks do better in times like these:

Companies can continue to innovate and are often in industries that can pass on rising costs to consumers. Nobody likes higher prices, but folks are likely to be willing to swallow them. Thus, stock prices still can rise. For the cautious, focus on companies that make consumer staples, like toilet paper or dishwasher detergent, that will profit in good times and bad.

Bonds are having a tough time after years of solid returns. They are sold at fixed rates that can leave them at a disadvantage as they are outpaced by inflation. Bond funds, especially those with shorter average maturity durations, can take some of the edge off the pain.

►Latest CPI report: Consumer prices climbed 6.8% in November from a year earlier, the most since 1982, as inflation surged higher

►Inflation surges to 39-year high: How much more are you paying and what's the damage for Biden?

2. Consider alternative investments

Real estate has been a traditional winner during an inflationary period. If one holds on to a property in many cities, there’s a good chance its value will keep up with or outpace inflation.

The verdict is mixed, but some believe gold will do well in recessions. It has been viewed as a haven of safety, too, when fear grips the stock market.

A surer bet is the Treasury Department's I Bond, a savings bond with a rate tied to inflation that is currently paying 7.12%. The rate easily outpaces interest checking accounts or money-market accounts. You can buy up to $10,000 worth of I Bonds per calendar year.

►What's not to love? The US savings bond that earns 7% with inflation protection, yet gets ignored

3. Ask for a pay raise at work

Aside from your investments, consider income from your job. With 1.5 open jobs for every unemployed American ,  employers are raising wages to try to lure workers. New hires at your company may be offered higher wages than you. So weigh asking for a pay raise. The boss can always say no. At very least, your polite request may underscore that the firm needs to keep its salaries on pace with the market.

Social security recipients are receiving their biggest cost of living adjustment in 40 years in 2022 due to inflation. Working people surely believe they deserve a boost, too.

►$5 trillion and growing: Demand for a single-family rental is 'through the roof': And Wall Street is on alert

►The jobs gap: Massachusetts tops 5 states with the worst worker shortages. See where your state ranks.

4. Don’t pay off low-interest loans early

Many responsible savers have an impulse to pay off loans early to remain as debt-free as possible. Certainly, that’s good advice when it comes to high-interest credit card debt. But look carefully at your interest rates: inflation may be higher than the rates on certain debt, in which case you should resist the urge to dispose of the debt early.

Received one of those zero or 1% car loans? Make the payments on time — and no more.

Student loan debt? Many graduates leave college with a huge burden, but often one with a low, fixed interest rate. Again, the goal should be to make payments on time, without becoming delinquent, but not trying to pay it off early as long as the inflation stays ahead of it.

►The Great Resignation: 'Stressed and worn thin' workers seek more fulfilling jobs, better work-life balance amid COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROFtZ_0dJIzHzR00
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in late November that the appearance of a new coronavirus variant could slow the economy and hiring, while also raising uncertainty about inflation. AP

5. Remember it's a long haul

Many dedicated savers may feverishly try to rejigger their portfolios to deal with inflation, which is understandable. But there are good arguments for sticking by your balance of stocks, bonds and other investments.

For most, a nest egg is set aside for big goals like new homes or for retirement. Many are wiling to sacrifice higher returns for the sake of lower volatility. Unless you’re the kind of saver who does the homework and is laser-focused on the twists and turns of the markets – a day trader or someone who thinks they can outsmart the indexes – it makes sense to stand by your mix.

The old adage holds true for the average investor: you can't time the market. One never knows when the market will turn or in this case, when inflation will ease. Financial instruments held over many years and decades almost always end up with a positive return.

►The Daily Money newsletter: A collection of articles to help you manage your finances like a pro.

►Planning ahead: Hard work goes into retiring. Our retirement newsletter helps you plan well.

Contributing: Paul Davidson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Profit during inflation? These 5 tips could help investors beat rising prices

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index rose 6.8% in November compared to the same month a year ago. That is the highest rate since 1982. Despite arguments to the contrary, inflation is not likely to fade soon. Prices of many household items are rapidly rising, and the price of gasoline is soaring. There is one school of […]
TiffinOhio.net

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked University of South Carolina economist William Hauk to explain what’s driving the recent increase in inflation and how it affects consumers, companies and the economy.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. producer prices soar as supply bottlenecks persist

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in November as supply constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since the series was revamped 11 years ago and supporting views that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for some time. The report from the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
NEWSBTC

Investors Take Refuge In Bitcoin As Inflation Rises

Inflation rates have been rising for some time now. This is attributed to the indiscriminate printing of fiat money by the Fed and has been a growing concern to investors, especially those investing for the long term. United States inflation rates have now risen to 7% as Biden’s administration continues to be rocked by inflation concerns.
BUSINESS
sacramentosun.com

Fuel, food price increases causing record rise in US inflation

In November, U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest rate in nearly four decades, highlighting the inflationary pressures on the recovering American economy. The CPI rose by 4.9 percent, compared to 2020, the fastest increase in some three decades, even excluding more volatile food and energy prices. Contributions to the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Consumer Prices#Interest Rates#Americans#Monmouth University#Maxing#401k
Reuters

UK investors ramp up bets on BoE rate rise after inflation shock

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Investors sharply increased their bets that the Bank of England is about to raise interest rates for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, after inflation data came in far higher than forecast on Wednesday. Interest rate futures showed a 66% chance that the BoE...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WLNS

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level for a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a […]
BUSINESS
News Channel Nebraska

Inflation is out of control. It's time for the Fed to raise interest rates

Opinion by Dana M. Peterson for CNN Business Perspectives. Inflation now tops the list of complaints among US consumers. Prices for everything, from necessities like food, energy and shelter, to luxury goods like autos and vacations, continue to climb. Amid this worsening challenge, Americans are looking for some relief. In...
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed poised to face down inflation dragon

After more than a decade of tame inflation, a wave of prices increases has washed through the US economy, affecting cars, housing and food and shaking policymakers intent on selling a reassuring message of recovery. But the Fed's thinking has been shifting in recent weeks, and more policymakers have been morphing into inflation hawks, signaling the central bank will need to raise borrowing rates in 2022 to get inflation closer to its two percent goal.
BUSINESS
CNN

A key inflation measure just hit its highest level on record

New York (CNN Business) — A key inflation gauge showed that US prices continued to climb in November as pandemic-era supply chain chaos and a labor shortage continues. The producer price index — which tracks the average changes in selling prices that domestic producers receive over time — rose 9.6% over the 12 months ended in November. It was the biggest jump since the data series was first calculated in November 2010, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and a larger advance than economists had expected.
BUSINESS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

317K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy