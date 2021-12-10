ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driscoll, TX

Driscoll Children's Hospital conducts annual 'Baby's first Christmas event'

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
 5 days ago
Driscoll Children's Hospital will host its annual baby's first Christmas event.

Moms to-be and families are invited to stop by Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church, 1101 Bloomington St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They'll have crafts, immunizations and information on infant feeding, child passenger safety, nutrition and post-partum depression.

Organizers say this event is meant to help educate first-time moms.

"We're going to have some snacks, some craft items," said Miguel Lopez, a community outreach representative. "You don't have to pre-register. Just show up. It is open to the public at no charge."

Driscoll's health plan also offers other services for expectant mothers.

Members have access to birthing and parenting classes and home visits.

At today's event, you can learn more about how to become part of this program.

