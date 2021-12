More than 1,000 suspected drug deaths were reported to the police in Scotland during the first nine months of 2021, according to new figures.Police Scotland recorded 1,007 deaths they believe were linked to drug use between January and September this year, 40 fewer than the same period in 2020.The highest number of suspected drug deaths occurred in the Greater Glasgow region, with 265 fatalities in the first nine months of the year, followed by Lanarkshire with 98 and then the city of Edinburgh and the North East, both with 86.The most recent quarterly figures from the police reveal 285 suspected...

