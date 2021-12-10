ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Probe by Poland refutes Belarus account of diverted flight

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dJIyzLq00

The diversion to Minsk of a Lithuania-bound flight carrying a self-exiled Belarusian journalist was an act of “state terrorism” carried out to detain an opponent of Belarus' government, Polish security officials said Friday.

Poland’s Internal Security Agency and prosecutors investigated the May 23 incident in which a Ryanair jetliner registered in Poland was ordered to land in the capital of Belarus due to an alleged bomb threat. Journalist Raman Pratasevich, who lived in Lithuania, was removed from the plane and arrested. He remains under house arrest in Belarus.

The fact that there were Polish citizens among the other 125 passengers led to the probe.

A security services spokesperson, Stanislaw Zaryn, presented findings from Poland’s investigation, which concluded there was no bomb and that Belarusian security officers were at an air traffic tower in Minsk where they gave a controller instructions to order the plane to turn back and land.

Zaryn played journalists a recording of what he said was the conversation between the pilot of the Ryanair flight and an air traffic controller in Belarus. The pilot is heard asking where the bomb threat information came from and is told the source was Belarusian special services. Someone speaking Russian gives the controller information to relay to the pilot,

Belarusian authorities have said the plane was diverted after they received a warning that a bomb was on the plane. Poland’s investigators said an email with the alleged threat was sent some 30 minutes after the controller relayed the message to the pilot, and came from an address that likely was generated for that purpose only.

Zaryn said the diversion was aimed at detaining a “political opponent of the regime of (Belarusian President) Aleksander Lukashenko” and can be considered an “act of state terrorism.”

On Thursday, the head of the aviation department at the Belarusian Transport and Communications Ministry, Artem Sikorsky, dismissed a similar account of the events published in The New York Times, which reported that a former air traffic controller in Minsk had defected to Poland.

Sikorsky told Belarus state news agency Belta that an air traffic controller cannot exert pressure on the pilot's decision-making. He said the Belarusian government has requested additional information, including the pilot's conversation with air traffic control in Lithuania.

“We are seeing that this information dump is occurring at the moment when we ask our Polish partners and the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) commission to provide objective control data, in particular conversations between the Vilnius air traffic controller and the pilot and in-cabin conversations between the crew members,” Sikorsky said Thursday.

—————

Uliana Pavlova in Moscow contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Russian General Says Moscow Emplaced Mobile Nuclear Launcher, Hypersonic Missile Amid Threat of Potential Ukraine Invasion in 2022

A Russian general cautioned Kiev that any military action against Russian separatists or border attacks would be costly and ill-advised. The army deployed nuclear, and hypersonic missiles are reminders that Moscow is not playing games at its southern border. Kyiv still claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take over Ukraine despite the clarification.
MILITARY
Telegraph

Russia warns of nuclear deployment in Europe amid escalating tensions over Ukraine

Russia threatened to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe on Monday, escalating its stand-off with the West over Ukraine. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, said that Moscow would turn to the weapons if Nato fails to rule out ever using them itself. The weapons have a top range of 5,000km and so could hit numerous European capitals.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Germany vows solidarity with Poland in Belarus border fight

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country’s border with Belarus as temperatures plummet. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Terrorism#Air Traffic Control#Air Transport#Belarusian#Polish#Internal Security Agency#Russian
neworleanssun.com

Poland Maintains Restrictions On Access To Border With Belarus

Poland has extended a controversial state of emergency that allows the government to continue restricting access to its border with Belarus to everyone except people who live, work, or study in the designated zone. The Interior Ministry announced implementation of the restrictions on November 30 after the Sejm, the lower...
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany wants EU sanctions slapped on Bosnian Serb leader

The European Union should slap sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for his efforts to get Serb-dominated areas in Bosnia to secede from the Balkan country, Germany s new foreign minister said Monday.Annalena Baerbock, who took office last week, told reporters in Brussels that the situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina was “worrying” and the Bosnian Serb secession attempts were “unacceptable.”“For me personally, this means (...) that the existing sanctions regime should now also be used against Mr. Dodik," Baerbock said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers, where she pressed for the measures to be imposed.Her comments followed a vote...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
ktwb.com

EU seeks to ease rules for Poland, Baltics in migration standoff with Belarus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union executive on Wednesday will propose that Poland and its two Baltic neighbours handle migrants the West accuses Belarus of pushing to their shared border under quicker procedures that weaken protections for asylum seekers. The EU has accused Belarus of flying in thousands of people...
BALTIC, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Virus and migrant worries spur EU to toughen border rules

The European Union on Tuesday launched a major revamp of the rules governing the movement of people and goods into and around Europe as coronavirus restrictions and fears over a “hybrid attack” from Belarus using migrants are placing increasing strains on its passport-free travel area.The Schengen area comprises 26 countries — including non-EU nations Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. The removal of border checks between them has been a boon for business, trade and travel. Almost 1.7 million people live in one Schengen country and work in another, while an estimated 3.5 million people cross an internal border every...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU slaps sanctions on Russian mercenaries, Wagner Group

The European Union imposed sanctions Monday on a group of private Russian military contractors it accuses of fomenting violence and committing human rights abuses in the Middle East Africa and Ukraine EU foreign ministers agreed to slap asset freezes and travel bans on eight people involved with the Wagner Group, including founder Dmitry Utkin, and three oil companies linked to the group in Syria.“The Wagner Group has recruited, trained and sent private military operatives to conflict zones around the world to fuel violence, loot natural resources and intimidate civilians in violation of international law, including international human rights...
ECONOMY
Flight Global.com

Russian authorities probe flight-control incident after S7 A321neo diverts

Russian investigators are probing the circumstances of an incident involving an S7 Airlines Airbus A321neo which made an emergency landing in Irkutsk on 2 December. The aircraft appears to have encountered issues shortly after departing Magadan’s runway 10 for Novosibirsk. It flew a circuitous course in the vicinity of Magadan,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

NATO chief applies for job as Norway's central bank governor

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that he has applied to be the next governor of Norway s central bank in an appointment that would last for six years if he gets the job.The current governor of Norges Bank, Oeystein Olsen, is retiring in early 2022 after holding the position since Jan. 1, 2011 for two terms. Stoltenberg's tenure at NATO ends next year.Stoltenberg told Norwegian news agency NTB on Tuesday that he was contacted by Norway’s Finance Ministry in November and asked if he would consider applying. “I have now done that, and this is a job I...
EUROPE
The Independent

Putin tells Biden he would like to meet face to face but complains Russia is being ‘demonised’

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin told the US president Joe Biden that he would “really want” to meet him in person as they agreed to hold more talks amid tensions over the troop build-up near Ukraine.According to a short video released on the state TV channel Rossiya 1, Mr Putin told his US counterpart: “[We will] definitely see each other, I would really want that to happen.”But Mr Putin had no particular grounds for optimism after he spoke to his US counterpart, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, attributing it to very serious, conceptual differences between the two countries over Moscow’s “red...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
ABC News

ABC News

474K+
Followers
121K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy