Rangnick on Pogba, injuries & keepers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been speaking before their trip to Norwich in the Premier League. Paul Pogba is due to fly back from Dubai today and Rangnick says has spoken to him on the phone, and will meet with him...

