ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Guardiola named manager of the month

By BBC Sport
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePep Guardiola has been named as the Premier League's manager of...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Man City manager Guardiola defends UCL re-draw due to 'suspicions'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists UEFA were right to redo the Champions League last-16 draw. UEFA were forced to scrap the initial draw after Manchester United were initially drawn out against Spanish outfit Villarreal, who they faced in the group stage. Manchester City were instead drawn as Villarreal's opponents,...
UEFA
The Independent

Manchester City hammer Leeds 7-0 to pass 500 goals under Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne struck twice as Manchester City sent Pep Guardiola’s Premier League goal tally hurtling past 500 with a stunning 7-0 demolition of Leeds Phil Foden Jack Grealish Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet as the champions swatted aside the West Yorkshire outfit with embarrassing ease at the Etihad Stadium.In the process they registered their 500th Premier League goal under Guardiola in just the Spaniard’s 207th game. It was a new record for the competition, eclipsing the previous fastest mark of 234 games by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @premierleague goals under @PepTeam...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn’t require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal’s weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a “disciplinary breach”, any semblance of shock was at best subdued.After all, there has always been something of a doomed cycle between Arteta and Aubameyang: a friction that grates during periods of bad form and culminates in one of Arteta’s schoolmasterish citations. It played out to...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Spaniard#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Europa League draw LIVE: Rangers, Barcelona and Dortmund among teams in playoffs

Barcelona against Napoli is the stand out tie in the Europa League play-offs, with Rangers taking on Borussia Dortmund.Barcelona find themselves trying to keep alive their hopes of European football after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and Benfica. It is the first time since 2003-04, when Barcelona were in the UEFA Cup, that the Catalan club will not be in the knockout stages of the Champions League, a competition they have won five times. Napoli, winners of the competition in 1989, progressed from a Europa League group which included Leicester, who they beat 3-2 in...
UEFA
AFP

Man Utd clash off as Covid causes Premier League disruption

Manchester United's match at Brentford on Tuesday was postponed as the English Premier League reported a record number of Covid-19 cases, with the virus threatening to disrupt the busy Christmas fixture list. "Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brentford FC, on Tuesday 14 December at 19:30, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course," a United statement late Monday said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa has no plans to make adjustments as Leeds suspensions loom

Marcelo Bielsa has shrugged off his side’s mounting disciplinary issues and says he will not alter his message despite seven Leeds United players teetering on the brink of suspension ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Manchester CityMandatory suspensions are the last thing Bielsa needs as his squad continues to struggle with an injury crisis from which there appears to be no immediate respite, with all those who missed Saturday’s draw at Chelsea remaining sidelined.But with five more players booked at Stamford Bridge more yellow cards against Pep Guardiola’s men could further hamper Bielsa’s hopes of wrenching his side out...
SOCCER
The Independent

Arsenal strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of captaincy over ‘disciplinary breach’

Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy and the forward will not be considered for selection against West Ham on Wednesday night.Aubameyang was dropped for Saturday’s Premier League 3-0 win over Southampton for what manager Mikel Arteta said was a “disciplinary breach”, which reportedly concerned a late return from a trip abroad.On Tuesday morning, the club confirmed Gabon forward Aubameyang would no longer wear the captain’s armband and also miss out against the Hammers.“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Hectic schedule may have played part in Premier League Covid spike, says David Moyes

West Ham boss David Moyes suggested the bulging schedule may be a contributory factor in the significant spike in Covid-19 cases circulating among Premier League players and staff.The traditional festive programme has been a source of frustration for a number of managers in recent years and, barring any late postponements, West Ham will play nine fixtures in all competitions this month.Moyes’ side are currently coronavirus-free but the Premier League on Monday announced 42 positive tests had been recorded, the highest ever weekly figure registered, with a number of clubs enduring outbreaks of varying size.It is a huge leap from the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy