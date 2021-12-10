Weekend events set ahead Christmas

Fireworks explode lasty year over Legacy Park during Winterfest 2020. The scaled-down event was broadcasted live online due to COVID-19 and returns in person at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the park, with fireworks set for 7. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

With Christmas just around the corner, residents hoping to get into the spirit early have several event opportunities Saturday.

For those interested in physical fitness, the Norman Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an Ugly Sweater Off-Road Run 5K and one-mile fun run at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Ruby Grant Park playground, 4343 36th Ave. NW.

The run, previously hosted as a one-mile fun run following the city’s Christmas parade, now has two length options.

The one-mile run is free for participants and dogs and doesn’t require registration. The 5K is either $30 for a long-sleeved shirt, a medal and timing chip or $22 without the timing chip.

Ugly sweater awards will be given to the best individual, the best team or family and the best dog.

Registration will open starting 9 a.m. the day of the run. Those who have pre-registered can begin packet pick-up at the park at the same time. Only credit card payments will be permitted the morning of the run.

Recreation manager Veronica Tracy said both runs will begin at the same time, with the two routes branching off at a certain point.

“It’s a really great opportunity for anyone to be physically active that day in a beautiful environment. There are lots of opportunities for different physical levels with the different race lengths,” she said.

This year marks the return of the run after COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel it last year.

Tracy said registration fees help pay for the items runners receive and for staff. Any additional donations received will go toward the Norman Parks Foundation, which helps fund special events, including fireworks shows and other major events the department hosts throughout the year.

“The weather’s going to be great,” she said. “Ruby Grant has a beautiful course. It’s challenging and fun, and we have a few holiday surprises packed in there for folks, so we’d love to see everyone who’s interested in coming out and having a fun morning of some physical activity.”

For those still not done with Christmas shopping, the Christmas Creative Craft Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson St., featuring artisans and handcrafted items for sale.

The market will include nearly 100 vendors, some new and some who were at November’s market. Some vendors will offer food items, and a concession stand will be available.

Entry and parking is free. Vendor booths will be located inside the front building facing Robinson Street.

Holly Rains, fairgrounds event organizer, said the craft show offers a family friendly environment and unique products like handmade soap, freeze-dried candy, wreaths, candy, jewelry and more.

“It’s an opportunity for people to meet and talk to some of these artisans and crafts people and to see their products,” said Joy Hampton, Cleveland County public information officer, adding that the market is a way for people to avoid crowds, support vendors and find unique gifts. “This is an opportunity to find handcrafted products to make your Christmas gifts special.”

Residents can wrap up the night with the city’s Winterfest starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Legacy Park, 1898 Legacy Park Drive.

The event will feature live holiday jazz music, a food truck, complimentary warm beverages sponsored by Orthodontics Exclusively, holiday crafts with the Pioneer Library System, field games with the Parks and Recreation Department and a photo booth with Santa.

Local breweries including 405 Brewing Co., Equity Brewing Co. and Lazy Circles Brewing also will be there.

The event will conclude with a fireworks show at 7 p.m.

Tracy described Winterfest as one of the most anticipated events of the year that usually draws hundreds of people.

“We are excited to get back in person with people. We had a lot of virtual efforts last year to try to celebrate the holidays, and this year being back in person outdoors with the community is just a wonderful feeling,” she said. “We hope that others feel the same and come out and join us.”

Tracy said the parks department encourages safe social distancing and mask wearing to everyone’s comfort level.

“We’ve put a lot of time and effort into making sure this event is packed with fun surprises and lots of holiday fun. It’s time to come out and see some fireworks and listen to some jazz music and celebrate the holiday with your family,” she said.