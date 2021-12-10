Gifts, lights, carols, cocoa at December 2nd Friday Art Walk

The Christmas tree was lit Dec. 5, 2014, at the City of Norman’s Tree Lighting event at Andrews Park. The 2021 event will precede December’s 2nd Friday Art Walk. Kyle Phillips The Transcript

Norman residents can get in the Christmas spirit Friday evening by caroling and observing downtown light displays before shopping from a wide array of holiday gift options from local crafters and artisans.

Preceding Friday’s Art Walk is the City of Norman’s Christmas Tree Lighting, followed by a Christmas Light Walk to the Walker Arts District for the monthly event. Following the tree’s illumination, the crowd can sing along to some Christmas carols as they walk to the Norman Central Library for crafts, holiday stories and photo opportunities with Santa before heading to the Art Walk.

The Tree Lighting commences at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Andrews Park, where guests can enjoy hot chocolate and holiday tunes.

Jason Olsen, director of Norman Parks and Recreation, said the tree lighting is an important tradition for the community.

Norman resident Andrew Coulter organized the light walk for after the tree lighting. He said the group will walk down Legacy Trail, making a stop for hot chocolate at Yellow Dog Coffee, then continue to walk toward The Depot and the Art Walk.

Coulter said the Moore-Lindsay Historical House Museum is also incorporated into their path to Walker Arts District.

After the Christmas light festivities and Santa meet-up, Normanites can shop from the many local merchants, artists and craft makers who will be selling unique Christmas gifts on Main Street, Gray Street and Tonhawa Street.

Olsen said the tree lighting was intentionally planned to coincide with the Art Walk.

“We want everybody to hang out and enjoy downtown and then go down to Main Street for 2nd Friday,” Olsen said.

What to expect at December’s Art Walk

At Artifactory & Sewciety, 106 E Main St., Art Walk goers can shop from makers including Jenny Wright of HelloMae and her handmade crafting packs, and Jack Baldwin, the son of the store’s co-owner Amy Baldwin will make custom hand-lettered cards and ornaments. The owner of Waffles and Friends will be selling her handcrafted wares.

Wild Wonders Art will have handmade ornament wreaths for purchase at Artifactory, according to the event page.

Baldwin said their store has a considerable amount of holiday decor and gifts for anyone on a Christmas list.

“We have a lot of made-in-Oklahoma products that we haven’t had before, like Rick’s Chocolates — they’re out of Guthrie,” Baldwin said. “We have crafts but some people just like sweets, but we can appeal to almost everyone, from teachers to co-workers. It’s just going to be a lot of fun.”

The Sewciety portion of the store is raffling off a Christmas tree quilt. Tickets can be purchased for $3. A portion of the proceeds go to Anna’s House Foundation for foster care.

“People have a chance to win this gorgeous quilt and also help an amazing organization,” Baldwin said.

The Depot Gallery, 200 S. Jones, will have the closing reception of their 11th Small Works Show, which features a dozen Oklahoma artists. Coulter will lead the light walk to The Depot for hot chocolate and candy canes.

STASH, 412 E. Main St., will showcase Sheree Greider, an Oklahoma-based self-taught artist whose contemporary paintings aim to express “color, movement and texture,” according to Singulart online gallery.

Greider seeks to “express emotion and atmosphere of all that inspires her, whether it be a portrait of the house next door, intensity of an old warrior, or a blazing thunderstorm,” the Art Walk release states.

Gray Owl Coffee, 223 E. Gray St., will host an Art Walk pop-up market with visual artists, fiber artists, vintage clothing and handmade gifts. Mars Mankiller will provide live tunes for the market, which continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Poet, writer and painter Kim Bastian will be at Spivey Media, 120 E. Tonhawa, signing copies of her first book and memoir “Forever Elko.” She will also show a selection of acrylic and oil paintings she describes as “semi-post-apocalyptic dreamscapes,” according to the release.

For a complete list of Art Walk participants and activities, visit 2ndfridaynorman.com.