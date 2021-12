At last report, a 27-year-old Youngstown man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found shot in a car parked outside a bar on the city's South Side. Police say they were called to the crowded Vibe nightclub on East Midlothian Boulevard at around 2 a.m. Sunday where officers learned that the victim had been shot in a car and then taken to Mercy Hospital.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO