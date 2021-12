LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Five months after Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination as ambassador to India was announced by President Joe Biden, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Tuesday considered the matter. The meeting adjourned without a vote, and the committee’s chair submitted additional questions that will be answered Tuesday and Wednesday by Garcetti and two other ambassador appointees that were being considered. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks as Los Angeles World Airports on Dec. 9, 2021. (Brittany Murray/Long Beach Press-Telegram/Getty Images) “Few nations are more vital to the future of American security and prosperity than India,” Garcetti told the committee during his opening statements. Garcetti...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO