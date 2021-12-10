At Home in the Woods: Early winter landscape

We were far up the tree, so far above the ground and so quiet. The two of us had started to scale that tree—a massive birch that overlooks the garden plots. I had tapped out fifteen feet off the ground, but my climbing companion clambered up another twenty feet over my head. So we stayed and we listened. Up there, a lightning strike could not have been more dazzling than the early winter sky we saw. A brilliant pale yellow color, nearly as lustrous as sunlight on snow, shone off the cumulus clouds that were sailing off to the northwest. I had a front-row seat to the sunset. I could only imagine the sky-cities seen from further up. The air was cold and little was to be heard. At that point, it was November turning into December. Now, it’s December proper and the semester is setting like the final hours of a very long day.

BRUNSWICK, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO