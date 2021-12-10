State police investigate person shot by officers in Johnson County

BARGERSVILLE — Indiana State Police is investigating after a person was shot by two officers Friday morning in Johnson County, according to state police.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine confirmed ISP is investigating the police action shooting on Old Trail Drive. Perrine said no officers were injured.

Around 7:45 a.m. Friday, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office issued an alert saying a man, who was armed and dangerous, was spotted near Old Trail Drive and Three Notch, near State Road 135 and north of State Road 144.

Perrine said a Bargersville Police Department officer spotted the 44-year-old man Friday morning and he ran away to a neighborhood. Officers found the man again near a house.

Shea Goodpaster/WRTV Photo

Bargersville Police Department Officer Jeremy Roll confirmed the suspect was shot multiple times after he pointed a firearm at officers. In a press release Friday afternoon, Perrine said a deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police trooper fired shots.

They were identified as Indiana State Police Sgt. Thomas Burgett, a 14-year veteran, and Deputy Steve Love of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, an 11-year-veteran, Perrine said. They are both on administrative duty while the investigation continues.

After the man was shot, he dropped the handgun but wasn't following other commands, Perrine said. A Bargersville Police Department officer tased the man. He was then placed into handcuffs.

The firearm was recovered at the scene, Perrine said.

In a Facebook post, the Bargersville Fire Department said the man was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition. In a press release Friday evening, Perrine said the man is stable.

During a press conference at the scene, Perrine said about four to five officers who were at or near the scene responded after shots were fired and began treating the man while they waited for medics to arrive.

According to a press release from the Bargersville Police Department released before the alert and shooting, an officer stopped the driver around 9:20 p.m. Thursday near the Morningside community on State Road 144. The officer had reason to believe alcohol was a factor in the driver's behavior and requested identification from the driver.

The driver told the officer a name and then drove away, according to the release. Officers chased him to East Old Plank Road where he then ran away and displayed a weapon.

For more than three hours Thursday night and into Friday morning, officers searched for the suspect, but were unsuccessful, according to the release.

Perrine said community members contacted police overnight to tell them where they possibly saw the man.

Officers with the Greenwood and Trafalgar police departments and deputies from the Jonson County Sheriff's Office assisted Bargersville police officers.

According to a spokesperson for Center Grove Community Schools, two elementary schools were prepared to go on a soft lockdown, but the suspect was apprehended before the start of the school day. Center Grove Police Department officers have secured both schools in Bargersville and will provide extra patrols during the day.

WRTV Anchor Lauren Casey contributed to this report.