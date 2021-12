Arlington, Texas – With more than 2,965,000 trees, the city of Arlington has a tree cover of approximately 22.4%. While this tree cover currently provides energy savings of more than $2.8 million per year, Tree Service Experts Arlington still thinks that the city can do better. This week, the tree service company has announced that it will be joining hands with property owners to push the tree cover to over 30%.

