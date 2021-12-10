Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Dumps Over $41 Million Worth of Tesla Stock
A few of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Thursday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $41 million worth of Tesla Inc. ( NASDAQ: TSLA ) altogether, as the prices of these funds were down more than 4% on the day. Note though that these funds are down over the past year, with one big exception.
ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) sold 25,753 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) sold 4,655 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) parted with 10,453 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $41.0 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. While the robotics fund is up around 12% in the past year, the others are down 7% or more.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PYPL
|PAYPAL
|19,532
|ARKF
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY
|4,372
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|25,753
|ARKQ
|TSLA
|TESLA
|4,655
|ARKW
|DIS
|WALT DISNEY
|69,772
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|10,453
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
