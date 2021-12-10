Beleaguered Freight Supply Chain Showing Some Signs of Improvement

A crucial pillar within the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals is collaboration. To move the apparel business forward to a more sustainable future, brands must be willing to share their advancements with their peers.
The recent Sustainability Talks Istanbul conference provided a platform for this idea exchange. Held on Nov. 25 at Zorlu Center, the event brought together 600 in-person attendees and 3,200 virtual participants to discuss sustainability in the apparel and textile sectors. The event was first held in 2019.
Hosts Turkish Textile and Orbit Consulting worked with Kipas Textiles—the main sponsor of the event—to organize the event. The 39 speakers included Kingpins founder Andrew Olah; Nicholas Propthe, vice president, global denim center at PVH; Calvin Woolley, supplier development manager at Ikea; and Liesl Truscott, director of corporate benchmarking at Textile Exchange.
