First Look: Triumph Unveils a New Line of Lighter, More Powerful Tiger Motorcycles

For 2022, Triumph has thrown its hat firmly in the maxi-adventure-touring ring with its announcement of an all-new Tiger 1200 range. Ready to take on class stalwarts BMW , KTM and Ducati , Triumph has revamped its aging Tiger family to be lighter, faster and have more teeth when it comes to tech than ever before.

The lineup will be five bikes strong and include the street-biased GT, GT Pro and GT Explorer, as well as the off-road Rally Pro and Rally Explorer. The three GT variants will be running a 19-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel, while the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer get wheels measuring 21 inches in front and 18 inches at the back, along with hardcore off-road tires.

Each machine will be powered by Triumph ’s revised three-cylinder motor, which has had its capacity reduced from 1,215 cc to 1,160 cc. Despite this, the Tiger 1200 boasts an output of 148 hp (a 9 hp increase) at 9,000 rpm while torque has been increased 5 ft lbs for a total of 95 ft lbs at 7,000 rpm.

With a configuration that’s narrower and mounted further toward the front of the frame, thanks to the split-radiator design, the new motor runs a six-speed transmission and utilizes the Triumph Shift Assist quick-shift mechanism on all except the base GT model, which is a curious omission in our opinion.

The chassis is all new and runs a tri-link swingarm and shaft-drive mechanism that Triumph claims is responsible for a large chunk of the weight savings associated with the revised Tiger 1200. As it stands, Triumph says the Tiger is now more than 55 pounds lighter than the 2021 iteration and 37 pounds less than the closest shaft-driven competition, which, if you know your adventure bikes, starts with the letter B.

Running gear is completed by Brembo Stylema monobloc brakes and Showa’s semi-active electronic suspension. As for the IMU-controlled electronics, the six adjustable riding modes, traction control, wheelie control and Cornering ABS are accessed by the new 7-inch TFT dash. There’s also tire-pressure monitoring that flashes up on the screen. Other thoughtful amenities include cruise control and heated grips.

To complement the line, Triumph has developed a massive accessory range totaling over 50 different parts that include luggage, bodywork protective panels, heated-seat options and Sena Bluetooth communication setups.

One of our favorite features, however, is the massive 7.9-gallon gas tank (up from 5.2 gallons) that comes standard. Such enormous tank capacity is identical to that of the long-time leader in the maxi-ADV class, the BMW R 1250 GS. In fact, you’ll most likely be gassed before your bike needs more fuel. The 2022 Triumph range, starting at $19,100, will be in dealerships by spring.