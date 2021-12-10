ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Leading Officers On Overnight Chase In Stolen Car

By Brooke Griffin
 5 days ago
Tulsa police say a man is in jail on Friday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen car late Thursday night. Officers say they arrested Beophus McCall on charges of resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, and leaving the scene of a crash.

TPD says around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night, an officer was doing routine patrols near 47th and Braden when she saw a car that was reported stolen this week near 71st and Peoria. They say the officer followed the car into an apartment complex and tried to stop McCall, but the suspect kept driving.

Police say during the chase, the car was going too fast down a hill and lost control and crashed into a fence.

TPD says McCall then got out and ran away but police quickly found him a couple of blocks away where they were able to arrest him.

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

