Lorain, OH

Toddler dead, 13-year-old neighbor arrested in Lorain

By Talia Naquin
 5 days ago

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department is investigating the death of a 23-month-old boy.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 1600 block of East 30 th St. Wednesday around 8 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive baby and a missing 13-year-old male.

Police say the 23-month-old was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he died.

The 13-year-old was located and taken into custody.

Police have not said if he has been charged but said he was arrested.

He does not live at the home where the incident is believed to have occurred. Police tell FOX 8 he is a neighbor.

The cause of death for the baby has not been released.

Comments / 7

Roberta Smith
4d ago

Wtf is wrong with these kids today! They are just plain evil! Working for Satan overtime!

