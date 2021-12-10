ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Eternals’ is a comic book film that brings a different aspect to the Marvel Universe

By Autumn Zayas, Aidan Renteria
Cover picture for the articleThe Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has made a comeback with the release of a new comic adapted movie named “Eternals.” This new movie is a fresh look for Marvel because of its diverse and well known cast. The blockbuster film has an array of stars making their debut in the Marvel...

‘Eternals’ was the perfect introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new phase of storytelling

“Eternals” director, Chloe Zhao, was able to tell the story of these super warriors and maintain the natural story of diversity and coming together despite ethical differences. Each Eternal has a very unique personality and a one-of-a-kind way of spending their immortal lives on earth. Salma Hayek’s character, Ajak, was the crew’s motherly figure acting as the leader of the Eternals and the only one who was able to talk directly to the man giving the Eternals their orders. She spent time in the post-deviant world caring for the younger eternal named Sprite, portrayed by Lia McHugh. The development of each character’s storyline was much different than the normal action superhero marvel is used to. Characters like Druig, played by Barry Keoghan, and Phastos, portrayed by Brian Tyree Henry, are not your normal kind of hero. After giving up on the human race they were sent to protect, they decided to put a pause on their heroics and spent their lives trying to achieve their own kind of lessons.
