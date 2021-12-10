Red Herring restaurant taking 'extended break' due to losses

The Red Herring Vegetarian Restaurant, shown in July 2019 at the Channing Murray Foundation on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana, announced Thursday that it will not reopen after winter break this year because of pandemic-related losses. Google Street View

URBANA — The Red Herring Vegetarian Restaurant, which has been on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana for more than a half-century, has announced that it won’t be reopening after winter break, as hoped, due to pandemic-related losses.

Red Herring’s Facebook post this week said donations are being sought with the hope of reopening at a later date.

“Our financial losses through the last year+ of the pandemic are forcing us to stay closed past winter break, and we just don’t know yet when we’ll be ready to reopen,” the post said. “But with your help; we WILL reopen!”

The Red Herring, 1209 W. Oregon St., U, is a food-justice and -education mission of the nonprofit Channing Murray Foundation at the same address, according to foundation Executive Director Emily McKown.

The restaurant hasn’t been open for in-person dining throughout the pandemic, but has continued serving through a grab-and-go window and meal-club service, she said.

The foundation had hoped the restaurant would be able to fully reopen after the University of Illinois’ winter break, she said.

Like many other restaurants, state aid helped Red Herring get through 2020, McKown said, but that “dried up this year.”

The more donations the foundation receives to help Red Herring, she said, the sooner it will be able to reopen.

All staff members except for the manager were laid off last week, McKown said.

“Even though we have to take an extended break to get back on our feet, we are proud of what we achieved through a pandemic, and glad we could stay open as long as we did,” the Facebook post goes on to say.

The Red Herring was started in 1967 as a coffee house, gathering spot and haven for “around-the-clock activism,” according to its website.

The website also says Red Herring has a rich history of being a center for arts and creativity, hosting live music, exhibits, open mics and house-made productions, and supporting activist and creative groups “all through our radically inclusive space and collaborative events.”