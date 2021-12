Long before I fell in love with journalism, I fell in love with journalists. College journalists, specifically. The campus newsroom at The Daily Eastern News was the first place I felt like I belonged. The first time I found a community of my own. And what a community it was! Practical jokers and blowhards and geniuses and people who asked tough questions and people who stood up to authority figures and people who pushed back against the status quo when the status quo was leaving too many folks in the margins.

