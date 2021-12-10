ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski Gives Birth to 2nd Child With Husband Tim Loden

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
Yvonne Strahovski Courtesy of Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Happy news for the Handmaid’s Tale star! Yvonne Strahovski announced on Thursday, December 9, that she recently welcomed baby No. 2.

“An angel joined our world this past week,” the actress, 39, captioned a black-and-white Instagram post with her newborn. “Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much. #mamaoftwo.”

Strahovski shared her pregnancy news in June with a red carpet baby bump reveal. The Tomorrow War star showed her budding belly in a white gown at the premiere.

“Thank you to the fab team for putting this red carpet look together,” the Aussie captioned Instagram photos of herself cradling her stomach at the time. “It certainly has been a WHILE since we did this kind of thing! It was sooo fun celebrating this movie last night outdoors at the stadium on the big screen. Happy RELEASE to @thetomorrowwar all who made it come together. And psssttt — I’m pretty sure the movie just dropped on @amazonprimevideo. Grab your popcorn. ENJOY !!!!!!!!!”

The Emmy nominee concluded the caption with a subtle nod to her pregnancy. “Oh and yeah,” she wrote alongside a winking emoji.

Strahovski’s Handmaid’s Tale costar Madeline Brewer commented on the social media upload: “WHAAAAT!!!!! Yayyyyyy.”

The Golden Globe nominee and her husband, Tim Loden, wed in 2018 in California after six years of dating. The following year, they became parents to son William, now 3.

“My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already,” Strahovski captioned her infant’s Instagram reveal in October 2018. “We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!”

Returning to set as a working mom was difficult for the new mom, she told Glamour the following year.

“It was definitely one of the hardest and most challenging moments ever in my entire career,” the Mass Effect star explained to the magazine in July 2019. “Coming back to work with a newborn and all the sleep deprivation that comes with that, plus I was breast-feeding. … I was running in between set and my trailer, breast-feeding on demand and doing scene work. It was crazy being all ‘miserable Serena’ and then coming in and having so much joy looking at my baby, and then going back into the scene and then coming back again and breast-feeding and being happy.”

Strahovski went on to call working motherhood a “good thing” because she was too focused on her job to worry about her postpartum body.

“Obviously, I still had a bigger body when I started filming season 3, and it just kind of shrunk as I went along,” she explained at the time. “I would forget about myself, and two weeks would go by, and I’d finally get to have a shower. And I’d just stop for a second and look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’ve lost weight again.’ It was harder on the costume department than me!”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

