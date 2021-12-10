ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing makes list for senior living

By Randy Stine
94.1 Duke FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, MI — AARP The Magazine has ranked Lansing on their list of the “Best...

941theduke.com

CBS News

Eye Opener: House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

The House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena to appear before the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Also, the United States is reporting more than 800,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Biden set to tour Kentucky communities devastated by tornadoes

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to tour the damage in Kentucky caused by tornadoes that ripped through the state and several others over the weekend. Biden is scheduled to take an aerial tour of Mayfield, Kentucky, one of the communities hit hardest by the devastating storms that also left a path of destruction in Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas. Afterward, the president is expected to receive a briefing from local leaders about the impact of tornadoes and extreme weather.
KENTUCKY STATE

