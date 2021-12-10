Clemson commit reacts to in-home visit with Swinney, Tigers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff visited with another class of 2022 defensive commit on Thursday evening.

Swinney, along with Clemson’s defensive coaching staff, made an in-home with four-star safety commit Sherrod Covil.

This comes on the heels of Brent Venables’ departure to Oklahoma, which Covil previously indicated to The Clemson Insider wouldn’t affect his commitment status.

“Yes, I’m All in,” he said.

Nonetheless, Clemson still made the trip to Chesapeake (Va.) to visit with the Oscar Smith standout just two days before he plays in the State Championship.

Thursday was an opportunity to meet with his position coach and lead recruiter, Mickey Conn, who will now serve as the Tigers’ co-defensive coordinator along with former defensive analyst Wesley Goodwin.

TCI confirmed Clemson’s coaching staff changes on Thursday , as Goodwin has been a fixture on the recruiting trail since Venables accepted his first head coaching position Sunday.

Covil reacted to the in-home viist with the staff on social media, which you can check out below:

