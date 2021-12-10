ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

What’s hot? Trump books on eBay for $1,600

By Paul Bedard
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFoYt_0dJItJFx00


Former President Donald Trump isn’t the only one who knows the “art of the deal.”

Several people who shelled out $229.99 for a signed version of his new photo album, Our Journey Together , immediately saw the value of their purchases and put the books on eBay when the first printing sold out.

The prices we saw ranged from $888 to $1,600 for the coffee table-style book of 300 photos and handwritten captions.

Sergio Gor, president of Winning Team Publishing, told us, “President Donald Trump’s book is the hottest book on the market. The demand has exceeded all expectations. People are paying 10 times the retail value on sites like eBay in hopes of acquiring a copy.”

It could be a Christmas thing. Winning Team's website, 45Books.com, is flashing a warning that "All books ordered after December 2 will arrive January 2022."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOkpI_0dJItJFx00

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Post

On Jan. 6 itself, Trump’s allies understood that he was the catalyst

History is often about what-ifs. What has happened is a function of a lot of different choices at different moments, decisions that subtly or dramatically shifted the course of what was to come — and which often spur a single question: What if another path had been taken?. The...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
US News and World Report

Fox Stars Tried to Get Trump to Act on Jan. 6, Texts Show

NEW YORK (AP) — The revelation that Fox News Channel personalities sent text messages to the White House during the Jan. 6 insurrection is another example of how the network’s stars sought to influence then-President Donald Trump instead of simply reporting or commenting on him. Sean Hannity, Laura...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Key revelations from the new book by Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows

Then-President Donald Trump was so weak during his bout with COVID-19 last fall that he couldn’t carry his briefcase on the walk from the White House to the helicopter that would airlift him to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he spent three days being treated for a blood oxygen level that was “dangerously low.”
POTUS
CNN

Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Art#Winning Team Publishing#Winning Team
Washington Post

What crime might Trump have committed on Jan. 6? Liz Cheney points to one.

Rep. Liz Cheney’s disclosures of intriguing Jan. 6 text messages between Mark Meadows and both Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News personalities are the big news in the committee’s investigation right now. But don’t lose sight of what Cheney said immediately after she read those texts aloud.
POTUS
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot

Author and niece to Donald Trump, Mary Trump, joins Lawrence to discuss the news revealed by the Jan. 6 Select Cmte. that Trump Jr. was texting Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows -- instead of his own father -- during the attack on the Capitol.Dec. 14, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Former president with a lot to hide says he has 'nothing to hide'

As the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack intensifies, Donald Trump is pitching some new talking points, which he took to Fox News on Friday night. Host Laura Ingraham asked the former president about his expectations regarding his Supreme Court appointees and his claims of executive privilege. The Republican eventually got around to saying:
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Reuters

What's at stake for Trump allies facing 'contempt of Congress'?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Tuesday to recommend “contempt of Congress” charges against former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows for refusing to cooperate with an probe of the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.
POTUS
Newsweek

Mitch McConnell Hated Donald Trump More than He Loved Being Majority Leader

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On December 15, the day after the Electoral College affirmed Joe Biden as the next president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky quietly told White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that he planned to acknowledge that former Vice President Biden had won the presidency. That was before he had an epic conversation with Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
185K+
Followers
56K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy