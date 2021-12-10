Centene guides FY22 revenues above consensus; sees non-GAAP EPS as high as $5.50

WIRE's operating cash flow exploded from $57.5 M in 2020 to $233.9 M in 2021. Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) is a low-cost manufacturer of electrical wire and cable for commercial buildings, houses, and apartments. The main customers for WIRE are wholesale electrical distributors who sell the electrical wires and other products to electrical contractors. Riding the construction boom across the U.S., WIRE's business is growing at a rapid pace. Given the overall U.S. housing market growth trajectory, strong balance sheet, and their expansion plan, I expect WIRE to continue their success into the foreseeable future. I believe WIRE presents a great investment opportunity for a long-term investor because:

