ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Centene guides FY22 revenues above consensus; sees non-GAAP EPS as high as $5.50

By Mamta Mayani
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Centene (NYSE:CNC) outlines 2022 financial guidance and provides details of its Value Creation Plan. For FY22, the company expects total revenues of $135.9B to $137.9B (consensus $131.49B); EPS...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Maravai LifeSciences added to Nasdaq Biotechnology index

Maravai LifeSceinces (NASDAQ:MRVI) has been added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, effective prior to market open on December 20, 2021. Companies in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. Nasdaq selects constituents...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Encore Wire: Amazing Operating Cash Flow Growth

WIRE's operating cash flow exploded from $57.5 M in 2020 to $233.9 M in 2021. Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) is a low-cost manufacturer of electrical wire and cable for commercial buildings, houses, and apartments. The main customers for WIRE are wholesale electrical distributors who sell the electrical wires and other products to electrical contractors. Riding the construction boom across the U.S., WIRE's business is growing at a rapid pace. Given the overall U.S. housing market growth trajectory, strong balance sheet, and their expansion plan, I expect WIRE to continue their success into the foreseeable future. I believe WIRE presents a great investment opportunity for a long-term investor because:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaap#Fy22
Seeking Alpha

Bristol Myers deal propels Immatics more than 10%, most in seven months

Immatics N.V. (IMTX +10.2%) has recorded the biggest gain since May after announcing an agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) for the licensing, development, and commercialization of the company’s TCR Bispecific candidate IMA401. Per the terms, Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will receive an upfront payment worth $150M and milestone payments valued...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Exicure to raise $11.5M in registered direct offering

Exicure (XCUR +10.8%) entered into a definitive agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 34.6M shares and warrants to purchase up to 17.3M shares at an effective purchase price of $0.3326/share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.2701/share...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Tracking Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q3 2021 Update

Southeastern’s 13F portfolio value increased from $4.97B to $5.27B this quarter. The number of positions increased from 24 to 28. This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Southeastern Asset Management’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Southeastern’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/15/2021. Please visit our Tracking Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2021.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Reneo Pharma posts best intra-day gain since IPO

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM +26.8%) has added more than a quarter of value so far, propelling the micro-cap stock to record its sharpest intra-day gain since the company went public early this year. About 374.4K Reneo (NASDAQ:RPHM) shares have changed hands, indicating an over 11-fold rise in trading activity compared to the 65-day average of ~33.5K shares.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Bottomline: Cloud Solutions, Machine Learning, And Undervalued

Bottomline helps businesses accelerate the digital transformation of payments. Bottomline (EPAY) is expected to deliver significant sales growth thanks to its machine learning solutions and Cloud Solutions segment. With new tools, it is also likely that management finds more banks and vendors willing to work with EPAY. Under my most successful case scenario, my DCF model implied a valuation of $177-$235. In any case, I believe that at the current market price, EPAY remains a buy.
COMPUTERS
Seeking Alpha

Parex Resources Bets On Growth

Parex Resources has the ability to generate double-digit shareholder returns with its continued cash flow. Parex Resources (OTCPK:PARXF) is a small-to-mid cap energy company with a $2.1 billion market capitalization. The company is unique for its debt-free financial position, and its massive planned capital spending increase going into 2022. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's strong FCF and growth spending could drive significant returns.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Pulmatrix slumps on $6.75M stock and warrants offering

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) is down -25.23% pre-market after announcing an offering of 6,745 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to 5,620,834 shares of common stock. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into 11,241,668 shares of common...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

NRx Pharmaceuticals added to the Nasdaq Biotech Index

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) to be added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index effective December 20, 2021. “We look forward to meeting with Biotechnology Fund Managers and analysts in order to share our pipeline and progress.” said Prof Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, Chairman and CEO of NRx Pharmaceuticals.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Oyster Point Pharma set to join Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) announces its addition to Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, effective prior to market open on Dec. 20, 2021. It's a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. Earlier, Oyster Point Pharma EPS beats by $0.48.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy