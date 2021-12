WASHINGTON (TND) — The tragedy at the Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade in November and the past of the man accused in the crime has lawmakers questioning cash bail laws. Darrell Brooks Jr. — the man charged with plowing through the barricades of the parade, killing six individuals and injuring more than 60 — had been released from jail just days earlier on a $1,000 bail. He was accused of running over a woman during an altercation, using the same SUV. The bail decision led to the court commissioner who approved it being reassigned.

