OTTAWA – An investigation into an alleged burglary in rural LaSalle County in November led to the arrest of an Ottawa man on Tuesday. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say that on November 17th a Fall River Township resident reportedly discovered 34-year-old Justin T. Boyd inside his residence. Authorities say they determined Boyd entered the residence and allegedly took items from inside. He was taken into custody yesterday and taken to the LaSalle County Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.

OTTAWA, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO