ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Weekly Initial Claims For Unemployment Benefits Fall To The Lowest Level Since 1969

By American Institute of Economic Research
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Initial claims for regular state unemployment...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
bdmag.com

The Nation’s Delinquency Rate Declined to Lowest Level Since May 2020

Mortgage delinquency declined across the US in September to approach pre-pandemic levels, CoreLogic reports. IRVINE, Calif., December 14, 2021 — CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its monthly Loan Performance Insights Report for September 2021. For the month of September, 3.9% of...
REAL ESTATE
FOX8 News

US jobless claims at lowest figure since 1969

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in 52 years, more evidence that the U.S. job market is recovering from last year’s coronavirus recession. Unemployment claims dropped by 43,000 to 184,000 last week, the lowest since September 1969, the Labor Department said Thursday. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims fall to 184K vs. 215K expected

Initial Jobless Claims fell to 184K last week according to the DoL. That marked the lowest such reading since 1969. There were 184,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending December 4, data published by the US Department of Labor (DoL) revealed on Thursday. That marked a new post-pandemic low. and, indeed, was the lowest such reading since 1969. This reading followed last week's print of 227K (revised from 222K) and came in well below market expectations for 215K.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending
Seeking Alpha

Business Inflation Expectations increase slightly to 3.4%

December Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations: +3.4% vs. +3.3% in November. Inflation expectations: Firms' year-ahead inflation expectations increased slightly to 3.4%, on average. Current economic environment: Sales levels "compared to normal" decreased over the month, and profit margins remained unchanged. Year-over-year unit cost growth was also unchanged at 3.6%, on...
BUSINESS
cbs4local.com

Cost of wholesale goods rising at record rate as inflation woes continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — The average price distributors are paying manufacturers for wholesale goods is rising at a record rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Producer Price Index (PPI). November’s PPI rose nearly a full percent, according to the BLS, which pushes the PPI's final demand index...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Daily Democrat

California unemployment claims drop to near pre-COVID levels

Initial unemployment claims in California have dropped to their lowest level since business shutdowns were first launched last spring to combat the coronavirus, marking a major improvement for the state’s wobbly job market. California workers filed 47,900 initial claims for unemployment during the week ended Nov. 27, a decline of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Telegraph

Covid cases among over-70s fall to lowest level since summer

Coronavirus case rates among the oldest age groups have fallen to their lowest level since lockdown restrictions were lifted in the summer - a sign that booster vaccines are working. New figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show for the week ending November 28, there were 51.8 new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TiffinOhio.net

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked University of South Carolina economist William Hauk to explain what’s driving the recent increase in inflation and how it affects consumers, companies and the economy.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index rose 6.8% in November compared to the same month a year ago. That is the highest rate since 1982. Despite arguments to the contrary, inflation is not likely to fade soon. Prices of many household items are rapidly rising, and the price of gasoline is soaring. There is one school of […]
WGME

Rent prices predicted to be higher in 2022

Expect rent to be even higher in 2022 and the years to come. Some U.S. policies have brought more of a demand for goods and services during the pandemic. With more money in the economy, it's bumping up the rent prices. The demand means more investors are coming into the...
HOUSE RENT
SmartAsset

Which Workers Should Expect an End-of-Year or Holiday Bonus? – 2021 Study

As the holidays approach, some workers may look forward to a bump in their paychecks with employers paying out bonuses. Across the many different types of bonuses allotted to workers (i.e. referrals, cash profit-sharing, etc.), data from the Bureau of … Continue reading → The post Which Workers Should Expect an End-of-Year or Holiday Bonus? – 2021 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Lowe's: Returning Consistent Value To Investors

Outstanding operating results and various growth catalysts helped Lowe's stock surge 65% in 2021, significantly beating the market. Lowe's (LOW), one of the leading home improvement retailers in the US, has seen its business expand tremendously in the last two years despite the pandemic's emergence and the imposed lockdowns. The company benefited from the low-interest-rate environment and the increased spending on renovations to accommodate remote work and education.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Still Waiting For The Bottom

Despite the fact that the Funds have reduced their net long position by 40% in the past two weeks, they are still holding a net long position that is three times bigger than their net long positions at each of the 1675 lows. Three weeks ago, I wrote an article...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy