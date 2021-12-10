ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Alan Wake 2 PlayStation 5 game launching 2023

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sam Lake Creative Director from games development company Remedy Entertainment has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to announce that Alan Wake 2 will be launching on the PlayStation 5 sometime during 2023. Providing PlayStation gamers with a new survival horror experience. “Alan Wake was the first...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Alan Wake 2 Full Presentation | Game Awards 2021

Alan Wake 2 was revealed during the 2021 Game Awards. Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake took the stage to elaborate on Alan Wake's return, and announce that it will be a full fledged survival horror game.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

Sony Reportedly Launching a New Game Pass-Style Subscription Service for PlayStation

Sony PlayStation is launching an expanded online subscription service, according to a new report by Jason Schreier at Bloomberg. Currently under the development name “Spartacus,” the new service will combine the multiplayer online service PlayStation Plus and the service for streaming and downloading older games, PlayStation Now. According to documents obtained by Bloomberg, the service will retain the PlayStation Plus branding and be split into three tiers—one with current PlayStation Plus benefits; another with a catalog of PS4 and PS5 games; and a final tier with “extended demos, game streaming and a library of classic PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation 5#Gaming#Remedy Entertainment
Escapist Magazine

Alan Wake 2 Announced with Trailer as Survival Horror Game for 2023

Alan Wake 2 is officially in development at Remedy Entertainment and is set to arrive sometime in 2023 on PC on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S, as announced at The Game Awards 2021. The first-look footage seems to be mostly a tone-setter after the studio re-released the original game just earlier this year. Remedy’s Sam Lake took the stage at The Game Awards to speak more about the studio’s sequel, saying that fans will expect the developer to break new ground with its first-ever survival horror game. He describes the game as a psychological, deep mystery and promises to share more next year. Until then, you can see the official (and terrifying) Alan Wake 2 announcement trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Alan Wake 2 is coming in 2023 as Remedy's first survival horror game

It's finally happening: Alan Wake 2 is in the works. But, it won't release until sometime in 2023. Still. It's coming. Huzzah!. Announced tonight during The Game Awards by Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake, the game has been in the works in between every project made at the company by a small core team working on concepts for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Game of the Year 2021 voting round 5: Alan Wake Remastered vs. The Medium

Our Game of the Year voting continues, this time pitting the much-requested return of Alan Wake against Bloober Team's dual-reality psychological thriller, The Medium. Don't worry, we'll still be doing a more traditional straight-up GOTY vote later in the month, but we thought a bracketed tournament with daily face-offs might be a fun way to keep the conversation going throughout December, plus it'll be interesting to compare results at the end. We picked the 32 highest-rated new games based on their TA user scores (omitting a handful of games that didn't really fit the bill of being 2021 releases, mainly new-gen ports like Control Ultimate Edition), then seeded them randomly to keep things interesting. Check out the full bracket below to see what other clashes are coming up — voting for each will be open for 24 hours, after which we'll kick off the next showdown at 13:00 UTC every day throughout December. But enough chit-chat... to battle!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
newgamenetwork.com

Alan Wake II announced

Epic Games Publishing and Remedy Entertainment have announced Alan Wake II. Alan Wake II is said to be a survival horror game, a genre that the developers have not previously explored. It will be published by Epic Games Publishing, and thus exclusive to the Epic Games store on PC. More...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Alan Wake 2 Will Be the ‘Most Beautiful Remedy Game Ever'

For years Remedy has been developing games on a proprietary game engine called Northlight. And Remedy creative director Sam Lake says that Alan Wake 2 will set a new bar for Remedy in terms of visual quality. “Alan Wake 2 will, by far, be the best-looking, most beautiful Remedy game...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Remedy: You Don’t Need To Play The First Game To Enjoy Alan Wake 2

After being announced at The Game Awards 2021, Remedy has shared just a little bit more insight on what to expect from Alan Wake 2, the long-awaited sequel to their cult hit. Speaking to PlayStation Blog, Sam Lake, Creative Director at Remedy Entertainment, Lake revealed that Alan Wake 2 had actually been worked on in small increments over the past decade between Remedy’s major projects. Lake also again emphasised that Alan Wake 2 will be more survival horror than the action of the previous game, and that Remedy “are diving deeper than ever, into an ocean of darkness.”
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Alan Wake II Revealed At The Game Awards 2021, Coming To PS5

Alan Wake II is Remedy’s first survival horror game, and the sequel to the fan favourite Alan Wake. The title was announced during The Game Awards 2021, and it will only be coming to PS5, not PS4. Remedy’s continuation of the franchise after almost a decade also comes just...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Star Wars Eclipse, Alan Wake 2, And The Game Awards 2021 Reactions | GI Show

We're back with another loaded episode of The Game Informer Show! Join some of your favorite GI editors as they discuss the best and worst parts of The Game Awards 2021! We're chopping it up about some of the biggest announcements, including Star Wars Eclipse and Wonder Woman, while also giving our takes on the night's big winners. As always, we cap off our lovely show with another introspective and fun edition of Listener Questions!
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Rumour: Alan Wake 2 Will Be At The Game Awards This Week

The Game Awards 2021 takes place this Thursday, and it's been suggested that Remedy and Epic Games' Alan Wake 2 will get its "grand reveal" at the event, as stated by YouTuber NateTheHate on his latest podcast. The discussion, which included VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb and YouTuber MVG, was primarily about...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

We Need To Talk About Alan Wake 2

It's been over a decade since we've had the chance to explore the dark and mysterious corners of Bright Falls, but we won't have to wait much longer. During the 2021 Game Awards, Remedy Entertainment revealed the teaser trailer or Alan Wake 2, expected to release in 2023. Sam Lake (writer of Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Control), joined the stage with Geoff Keighley to announce that Alan Wake II will be the studios first full-fledged survival horror game.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

PlayStation 5 SCUF Reflex controllers

SCUF has introduced a new range of PlayStation 5 controllers this week in the form of the SCUF Reflex priced at $200, the Reflex Pro priced at $230 and the Reflex FPS priced at $260. The controllers are also compatible with Microsoft Windows operating system and support versions 7 and above.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Game Awards: Alan Wake 2 Announce as Series Returns

After the remaster release in 2021, we’re finally getting a sequel to the hit series. After for feels like an age, it’s finally time for Alan Wake to return to our consoles (and PCs), as developer Remedy Entertainment gives us another look at the world of Alan Wake. Same Lake, the series creative director, and writer on the series has confirmed that the game is going to go full-on Survival Horror. While the series has had “elements of horror” in the past, and certainly Remedy likes a creepy aesthetic, it looks like Alan Wake 2 will be the series’ first real attempt at horror.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy