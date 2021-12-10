ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers vs. Jazz: Player Observations After Sixers' Blowout Loss at Home

By Justin Grasso
 5 days ago
After taking down the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in two matchups on Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers wasted no time heading back home and gearing up for their matchup against the Utah Jazz.

The first time these two teams faced off was back in November when the Sixers were in the midst of a tough six-game road trip. As they were missing their star center Joel Embiid, the Sixers didn't stand a chance against the Jazz.

The Jazz took care of business in Utah and defeated the Sixers 120-85. On Thursday, the Sixers and the Jazz faced off in Philly, and this time, Embiid was back in the mix.

While the big man's presence gave the Sixers a boost early on in the game, the Sixers simply didn't have it on Thursday night. Heading into halftime, the Sixers trailed the Jazz 61-54. Although the Sixers have shown the ability to climb back in the second half of previous matchups throughout the year, but they didn't have the firepower to get it done on Thursday.

In the end, the Sixers' three-game win streak was snapped as they fell short to the Jazz 118-96. With that loss, they move to 14-12 on the year. Now, let's observe the Sixers' individual player performances on Thursday night.

The Starters

Danny Green

Four of five starters scored double digits for the Sixers on Thursday. Danny Green was the lone starter who didn't. Unfortunately, Green didn't manage to score at all. In a little under 20 minutes of action, Green put up five shots, with all but one of his attempts coming from beyond the arc. Like the rest of his team, the shots just weren't falling for Green against Utah.

Tobias Harris

While the Sixers played uninspiring basketball as a whole, Harris had a decent performance for himself. He went 6-11 from the field and picked up 17 points along with seven rebounds. Despite having a solid personal outing, Harris didn't have much to celebrate following the blowout loss.

Joel Embiid

It felt like Embiid had another monster game brewing after his last three dominant showings. In the first quarter, Embiid looked sharp as he drained five of his seven shots for 11 points. But from then on, he simmered down and struggled to put his team on his back as he did in the last few outings. Not only was Embiid likely fatigued, but the big man was dealing with an abdominal injury, which sent him to the locker room for a bit. After the game, Embiid claimed he was fine and was ready to focus on the next game.

Seth Curry

He didn't light it up from three, but Curry was once again efficient from the field as he knocked down seven of his 12 shots. He wrapped up the game with 18 points, just one point behind Embiid, who led the Sixers in scoring.

Tyrese Maxey

After a rough outing in Charlotte, Tyrese Maxey looked a lot better on Thursday night. In 25 minutes, he knocked down 50-percent of his shots for 11 points. The second-year guard also escaped a major injury as he fell and hit his head after making a tough layup. The fact that Maxey made it out of Thursday's game healthy was an encouraging sign for the Sixers.

The Bench

Shake Milton

Milton's been playing very solid lately, but his Thursday night showing didn't stand out much as he hit on just two of his seven shots from the field in 24 minutes. He also didn't help the Sixers boost their three-point shooting much as well by going 0-2 from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle

Lately, Thybulle's been getting up more shots on the offensive end, which is a promising sign for his development. Thybulle did a great job finding scoring opportunities in his first five minutes of action and put up seven points on six shots. From then on, he only took two more shots for the rest of the game. Although he finished the game with the same seven points he scored in the first quarter, Thybulle continues to show small flashes of improvement on the offensive end.

Andre Drummond

It was clear Doc Rivers wasn't confident in Drummond on Thursday as the veteran big man picked up just ten minutes on the court. During his limited time, Drummond went scoreless and was a minus-11 for the night.

Georges Niang

The veteran forward was likely looking for some revenge against his former team on Thursday. Niang chucked up seven shots and totaled for nine points. While Niang led the Sixers' bench in scoring, Philly's reserves struggled to help out the starters as a whole.

Furkan Korkmaz

The slump continues for the Turkish veteran. In a little under 16 minutes of action, Korkmaz hit on just one of his six shots from the field. From deep, Korkmaz went scoreless as he missed all five of his three-point attempts.

