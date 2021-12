Patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who had been given 2 or more prior lines of therapy and received tisagenlecleucel saw positive efficacy responses. Patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) who were treated with 2 or more prior lines of therapy and then given tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) saw an improvement in overall response rate (ORR) and complete responses (CRs), according to a 12-month follow-up extended analysis of the phase 2 ELARA trial (NCT03568461) presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO