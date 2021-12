The U.K.'s Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) announced, yesterday, it is planning to invite bids to build more submarine interconnectors next year. The new investment round will be the third of the so-called “cap and floor” regime and will be aimed at doubling existing interconnector capacity by 2030, a target Ofgem wants to synchronize with the goal of quadrupling offshore wind capacity by the end of the decade.

