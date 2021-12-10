I Accidentally Hacked a Peruvian Crime Ring

On December 8, postal workers from various parts of the East Coast were caught and arrested for an elaborate identity theft ring worth an astounding $750,000. According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, ten suspects (four of whom were post office employees) were indicted on second-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree conspiracy and a plethora of other charges in the New York State Supreme Court. A statement from the district attorney’s office named Michael Richards, of Manhattan, as the 37-year-old mastermind. Kennisha Murrell, 36, Curquan Highsmith, 31, Bruce Bienvenue, 31– all from Brooklyn and Kenneth Freeman, Jr., 25, of Maryland, allegedly stole credit cards from batches of mail deliveries made in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Burke, Virginia.
