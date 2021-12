A Chicago neighborhood group is deploying an armed private security patrol starting Wednesday in a bid to "help deter the rash of crime" happening there, according to reports. The Bucktown Neighbors Association, in a letter sent to the community and obtained by Fox32 Chicago, described the "armed guard" it intended to hire from P4 Security Solutions as an off-duty or recently-retired police officer who will monitor a portion of the neighborhood in a marked vehicle "for 8 to 10 hours a day."

