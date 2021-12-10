92-Foot Tall Vincent Van Gogh Hot Air Balloon Stops In Pittsburgh

Unil last May, the curved-glass storefront at the corner of 14th Street and Sixth Avenue might have featured mannequins sporting crop tops and wavy home goods arranged to look like the corner of a cool person’s living room. For more than two decades, it was home to an Urban Outfitters, the once-trendy retail chain that’s now approaching cheugy territory. These days, the windows are painted over in broad stripes of white and red, and a human-size black rat holding a dripping paintbrush is stenciled next to the front door. Inside, where there once were racks of wide-legged pants and bucket hats, are screen prints of children pledging allegiance to a plastic grocery bag, a case filled with counterfeit bills featuring Princess Diana’s face, and a disco-ball–riot-helmet lamp dangling from the ceiling. These are the familiar hallmarks of Banksy, the British street artist who in the past 15 years has gone from guerrilla stunts to eight-figure sales at auctions.

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO