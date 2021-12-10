ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Deep Dive: Labor shortage impacting goods and service in New York

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ve9zr_0dJIqlxE00

A labor shortage is having an impact on goods and services, which has led to more closures or trouble getting items as people shop for the holidays.

In this week's Deep Dive poll, News 12 viewers were asked, what impact they are feeling due to the labor shortage.

On Long Island, 44% say they're experiencing trouble getting goods and services.

In the Bronx, it was a tie between, trouble getting goods and services and less customer service.

In Brooklyn, it was trouble getting goods and services there as well, and in Westchester it was close, but more closures had a majority of the votes.

Something that is playing a big role in all of this are the unemployment numbers.

"That labor shortage is real and there are plenty of jobs out there. The unemployment rate in New York though is 6.9%. That is the fourth highest in the country and when we look at the counties we track, it is New York City that has an unemployment rate of 8.4%, double the national average, but around the other counties, Westchester 4.2%, Suffolk County and Nassau County at 4%. So, you are seeing labor market improvements outside of the city," says Caleb Silver, of Investopedia.

Silver also explains that the strongest and weakest sectors for hiring right now are in leisure and hospitality.

"It's leisure and hospitality which also saw the steepest job losses amid the pandemic. We have seen a 10% rise in leisure and hospitality jobs, but almost a 30% rise when you look at parks and recreation and entertainment. That tells you the entertainment industry is coming back and the jobs are following. In terms of where the jobs aren't, it is in construction and government jobs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goods And Services#Labor Market#Government Jobs#Deep Dive#Investopedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
News 12

News 12

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy