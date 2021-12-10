ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Dive: Long Island experiences shortages in goods due to labor shortage

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Long Island businesses are experiencing shortages in goods due to a labor shortage .

Teresa Stryker, one of the owners of Argyle Toys in Babylon village, says they ordered their toys months in advance for them to still not arrive on time.

"We opened our doors in June. But we have been ordering since March. And so we had brands literally tell us, 'OK, this is the stuff you need to get for holiday. It's going to be the hot item.' And then they told us we're not going to get it until January. That doesn't help me," she says.

Stryker adds that although shortages have made things more challenging, there has been a lot of small business support from the community.

