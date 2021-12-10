ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Goedeker's trims St. Louis workforce as it pursues national footprint

By Nathan Rubbelke
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Charles-based e-commerce appliance and furniture retailer Goedeker’s...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
QSR Web

Chick’nCone to expand St. Louis footprint

Chick'nCone will expand its franchise presence in St. Louis, introducing 10 locations throughout the next 10 years. The brand is known for serving crispy, hand-cut chicken tenders in a freshly made waffle cone and has grown from four locations to 24 despite the pandemic, according to a press release. "The...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#Appliance
St. Louis Business Journal

Arch Grants backs 4 startups with follow-on funding. Here's how the companies plan to use the capital.

Arch Grants, the St. Louis nonprofit that awards equity-free grants to startups, said Monday it is providing follow-on funding to four of its portfolio companies. It has awarded $100,000 in funding to the four St. Louis-based startups through its Growth Grants program, which launched earlier this year and is designed to offer follow-on capital to Arch Grants’ portfolio companies. With the four additional companies, Arch Grants has now funded six companies with $600,000 through its Growth Grants program.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Jacksonville Journal Courier

St. Louis ranked one of the most fun cities in the nation

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average American spends over $2,900 on entertainment each year, and to help Americans find the cities with the greatest number and variety of fun yet cost-effective options, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 65 metrics divided among three dimensions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis' fastest-growing private companies

To be considered for this List, companies must have a three-year sales history with an increase in each fiscal year over the last; revenue of more than $1 million in fiscal 2018; and be a locally-based, independent, privately held business, not a subsidiary, division or franchise. Information on The List...
ECONOMY
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis

Comments / 0

Community Policy