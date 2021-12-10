Goedeker's trims St. Louis workforce as it pursues national footprint

Arch Grants, the St. Louis nonprofit that awards equity-free grants to startups, said Monday it is providing follow-on funding to four of its portfolio companies. It has awarded $100,000 in funding to the four St. Louis-based startups through its Growth Grants program, which launched earlier this year and is designed to offer follow-on capital to Arch Grants’ portfolio companies. With the four additional companies, Arch Grants has now funded six companies with $600,000 through its Growth Grants program.

