Wilkes-Barre police arrest man after stabbing

Wilkes-Barre police and emergency medical technicians from the city fire department at the scene of a stabbing Wednesday. Ryan Evans | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested Alfred Pennino, 39, after they say he stabbed another man near Public Square on Thursday.

Police responded to the area of 19 N. Main St. where they found Jermaine Crosby suffering from a stab wound to his left side just before 3:30 p.m. Crosby identified the suspect as a man on drugs wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, according to court records.

As other officers responded, they encountered Pennino in the area of East Market Street and Public Square. An officer exiting a building on Public Square spotted Pennino walking with a knife in his hand, court records say.

Police in court records say Pennino was in possession of several knives, including a dagger that had blood on it.

Surveillance footage recorded an altercation involving Crosby and Pennino, court records say.

Pennino, address listed as homeless, was arraigned Friday in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.